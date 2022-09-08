LYNDON — After months of work, the ARPA Advisory Committee on Wednesday finalized a draft plan to distribute $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Those recommendations will be presented to the Select Board and Village Trustees in a joint meeting on Oct. 5.
Under the proposal, the town and village would divide the money into five pots: Outdoor recreation, downtown projects, town building improvements, a grant-match pool for local organizations, and business supports.
“Business supports” could include a business plan competition, where selected businesses would be awarded up to $20,000 to support start-up or expansion costs, and would have to invest $2 for every $1 they receive.
Selected from a larger list, the five pots would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan and a recent community survey.
It remains to be seen if the Select Board and Village Trustees will adopt the advisory committee’s recommendations, in full or in part.
Members of both bodies have expressed interest in channeling a portion of ARPA funds to infrastructure projects.
The advisory committee has suggested that infrastructure projects be bonded, citing low interest rates, and that the ARPA funds be put towards “transformational” projects.
In addition to presenting its recommendations to the Select Board and Village Trustees, the advisory committee will seek clarity on its role going forward.
Formed in March, the advisory committee has developed a draft application and scoring system.
The proposed application and scoring process would prioritize requests that involve matching funds, and deliver the most “bang for the buck.”
A growing number of community organizations have expressed interest in ARPA funds.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system; RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena; and the Village Improvement Society will seek ARPA funds for improvements to Powers Park.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.