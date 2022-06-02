ARPA Committee To Distribute Survey

LYNDON — The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee wants to hear from you.
The committee on Wednesday put the finishing touches on a community survey that will be launched in the coming weeks.
The survey, which will be available online and in hard copy form, will help the committee to determine the public’s wishes for spending $1.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Specifically, the survey will ask people to rank projects that the committee has identified as high-priority uses for ARPA funds.
Those projects include downtown revitalization, town office modernization, blighted property redevelopment, the performance of a housing needs assessment, matching funds for recreation and tourism grants, non-profit initiatives, or the Broad Street road/water project.
The survey will also ask people to gauge the potential impact of each project.
Members of the ARPA Advisory Committee will promote the survey at community gathering spots (e.g. the farmer’s market, transfer station, high school sports events) in hopes of generating a robust response.
In addition to the survey, the committee will host follow-up community engagement and public input events throughout the summer and fall of 2022.
The survey and public input will assist the ARPA Advisory Committee in its decision-making process.
The committee will eventually submit recommendations to the Select Board and Village Trustees, who will make the final determinations on ARPA fund use.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton, the committee facilitator, suggested that a formal update be prepared for the Select Board and Village Trustees, to ensure they are on board with the recommendations being developed.
“In the end, we want something that they’re going to find agreeable. It doesn’t make sense to go through all this work, and come up with this great idea, that the Select Board and Trustees just say no to,” said Gratton said.
The committee should consider public input, but not completely rely on it, Gratton noted.
Local residents may have no interest in town office upgrades, for instance, but committee members may have a better understanding of what the town’s pressing needs are.
“I think there needs to be some weight beyond what this survey says,” Gratton said. “I don’t think it should be solely based off of interest from the community. There’s going to be things that are interesting — that are flashy, fun things — but insulating the [town building] roof kind of needs to happen.”
The committee will determine how long the survey will remain open for at their next meeting on July 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.