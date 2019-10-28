Arraignment Of Driver In Fatal Crash Delayed By Leg Problems

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont State Police Trooper David Shaffer talks to Melinda Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon, at the scene a a two-car, head-on crash in Lyndon on Oct. 21, 2019. Mitchell has been charged with causing the crash that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY − The court appearance of a woman accused of driving head-on into another car, seriously injuring the other driver and causing the death of a child passenger, was delayed Monday afternoon due to a leg injury.
Melinda Mitchell, 28, of Lyndon, was scheduled for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. but did not arrive until almost 90 minutes later. Judge Mary Miles Teachout said sheriffs deputies were having trouble with the transport of Mitchell from the jail because of a medical issue involving her leg.
