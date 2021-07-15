Arrest Following Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Rock

St. Johnsbury Police say drugs seized after arresting Alexander Sargent, 37, include fentanyl and a crack cocaine rock. (Contributed photo)

St. Johnsbury Police arrested a man after a traffic stop earlier this month and determined he was in possession of drugs, including 2.5 grams of fentanyl powder and a crack cocaine rock weighing about .7 grams.

Alexander G. Sargent, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was stopped on July 3 on Hastings Hill. Police say a driving violation necessitated the stop. They determined he was driving while under license suspension and placed him under arrest.

While taking him into custody items were found that police believed to be drugs, according to a police report. They applied for a warrant to examine the items and confirmed they were drugs.

Sargent is facing charges of trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic drug, possession of cocaine and driving under criminal suspension.

He is scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 20.

