St. Johnsbury Police responded Wednesday night to a report of a disturbance at the Fairbanks Inn and found a woman with blood on her nose and a man who claimed to have been assaulted with a clothing iron.
The investigation led to charges against Jack C. Granger III, 30, who pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Thursday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
If convicted of both charges Granger faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jason Harris, police were called to the motel at 401 Western Ave at 10:57 p.m. where Granger told them he had been assaulted by his girlfriend Shauna Hebert, 34, in Room 111 where they have been staying.
Police said Granger had no visible injuries or signs of intoxication.
But police said Hebert appeared to be both intoxicated and distraught and had blood on the bridge of her nose.
“She told me the defendant had punched her with his left, closed fist in the face, causing her pain,” wrote Harris in his report. “She also told me that the defendant dragged her by her hair from inside the motel room to the sidewalk outside. She continued to say that the defendant strangled her, also causing her pain, and causing her to not be able to breathe.”
Police said Hebert’s throat was red and that she was transported from the scene to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Hebert also told police that Granger had broken her phone during the altercation.
“Hebert told me this incident began over an argument about who she was talking to on her phone,” wrote Ofc. Harris. “When I asked her about the iron, she told me she was holding it up in self-defense, but denied assaulting the defendant with it.”
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford asked the court Thursday to hold Granger without bail pending trial arguing that is was a crime of violence and that no combination of conditions of release could protect Hebert or the community.
“The evidence in this case is great, including observable injuries on the alleged victim,” wrote Byford in her motion to hold without bail. “Defendant has a history of violent behavior toward the alleged victim…Defendant’s apparent jealousy and rage as well as the fact that he tried to destroy Ms. Hebert’s phone raises questions about his character and mental condition.”
The judge instead ordered that Granger only be released into the custody of a court approved custodian. As of Thursday evening, Granger was still being held in pre-trial detention for lack of a custodian at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Shauna Hebert, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with domestic assault and cited to appear July 20 in Caledonia County Court.
