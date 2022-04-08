Arrest Made In Four-Year-Old Murder Of Danville Man

The FBI says a hit-man posed as a federal agent to kidnap and murder a Danville man four years ago.
Greg Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Two days later all court records related to the case were sealed in Caledonia Superior Court at the request of prosecutors.
But on Wednesday, a man identified in federal court documents as Colorado resident Jerry Banks was arrested at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and now stands accused of a sophisticated murder-for-hire plot.
Stranger At The Door
Davis lived with his family at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville.
According to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court by FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna, Davis’s wife Melissa - identified in court documents as “MD” - told the Vermont State Police (VSP) that she and her husband were in their bedroom when they heard a knock on the door at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2018.
“(Davis) went to the door to see who was there,” wrote Agent Hanna in his report. “(Davis) came back to the bedroom and told MD that a man claiming to be a U.S. Marshal came to the victim’s home to arrest him. (Davis) got his clothes on and left with the man. (Melissa) saw the man and described him as having handcuffs, a rifle, and wearing a jacket and mask with an eye-opening, both of which had a U.S. Marshals emblem.”
Melissa also told police that the man said he had an arrest warrant for her husband alleging racketeering and that he would be bringing him to Virginia.
One of the Davis’ six children also provided information to investigators.
“Minor child #1, who observed the man and his car from a second-floor window, told police that the man drove a white four-door car with red and blue emergency lights activated on the dash,” wrote Agent Hanna. “The man was wearing black clothes and had a gun and a belt with various law enforcement tools on it.”
Investigators say Davis’s wife did not contact the police after her husband was taken away.
The next day, Greg Davis’ body was found by a passer-by partially covered by snow near the base of a snowbank in a pull-off on the west side of Peacham Road.
On January 10, 2018, the U.S. Marshal’s Service confirmed that Greg Davis was not arrested by their agency and that there had been no active federal warrants for Davis.
Suspicious Phone Call
Investigators also learned that a 911 call from a cell phone had been made 15 minutes prior to the alleged kidnapping and had originated within a mile of the Davis’ residence.
“The 911 call center’s technology identified the call as coming from a location on North Danville Road, Danville, VT, only a short distance from the victim’s residence,” wrote Agent Hanna. “I believe that Banks used the 911 Phone to facilitate the victim’s kidnapping and murder… During the call, a man stated that he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself. The caller gave an address of “71772 Cross Road” (with no town information), after which the caller hung up. The call information was relayed to VSP in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. VSP attempted to locate a Cross Road in the St. Johnsbury area without success.”
But police say the multi-agency investigation led to the identification of Banks as a suspect in the case and that multiple search warrants allowed investigators to track Banks’ movements and purchases prior to the killing of Davis. The evidence collected includes video footage the day before the shooting of a man believed by police to be Banks purchasing a cell phone at a Walmart store in Clearfield, Penn.
“I have reviewed Colorado driver’s license information about Banks,” wrote Agent Hanna. “On December 18, 2017, a Colorado driver’s license was issued to Jerry Dean Robert Banks. Banks gave his mailing address as 1179 Pfotenhauer Road, Fort Garland, CO. Based on the driver’s license photo of Banks (taken only three weeks before the kidnapping), Banks resembles the man depicted in the Walmart surveillance images as the purchaser of the 911 Phone.”
Data Tracking
Police said Banks had also purchased another phone at a Walmart store in Oak Grove, Missouri on Nov. 13, 2017, and a minutes/data plan from a third Walmart in Dexter, Missouri on Jan. 4, 2018.
Police then used the data trail from the cell phones to track Banks’ movements starting in Monte Vista, Colorado; then Dexter, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, St. Johnsbury and then Danville, Vermont on Jan. 6, 2018.
Police said they also received a search warrant for Banks’ Google account and say in court documents that they found evidence to support the belief that Banks intended to impersonate a federal agent with a fake police car and uniform to kidnap and kill Greg Davis.
“Within the Google maps data there are a number of pieces of information including searches for Vermont on October 10, 2017, December 12, 2017, and January 4, 2018,” wrote Agent Hanna. “Within the Google search history data are a number of pieces of information including searches for: Explorer Police Interceptors for sale on October 26, 2017; Ford Explorer Police Interceptor rims as well as steel wheels and a police spotlight on October 29, 2017.”
Banks is also alleged to have searched for firearm conversion kits and body armor and further search warrants revealed that starting in November of 2017, Banks purchased many law enforcement-related items including a police scanner, dashboard red and blue emergency lights, an antique gold U.S Marshal’s badge, a U.S. Marshal Shoulder Patch, a U.S. Marshal embroidery patch, other patches and badges, a police-style car antenna, a police spotlight and police Interceptor nameplate for the white Ford Explorer he was allegedly driving when he arrived at Davis’s house.
Investigators say Banks also purchased two sets of handcuffs and a set of “automotive parts” that can be used to assemble a silencer and two body armor jackets.
The Money
Police say they have uncovered no evidence of any personal connection between Banks and Davis.
But financial records obtained by search warrant show Banks was working for the Costilla County Sheriff’s Department in San Luis, Colorado, during the fall of 2017.
“Banks was earning $640 a week gross and less than $500 a week net,” wrote Agent Hanna, who also reviewed records from “Green Dot” - a business that allows users to deposit money onto debit cards.
“In addition to the $4,500 in cash paid for the Explorer, Banks put $2,600 in cash on his Green Dot card in November and December 2017, and $12,500 in cash on his Green Dot card during the first half of 2018.”
The FBI also uncovered alleged Facebook Messenger conversations with an individual named Stephanie Giambra who police say once worked with Banks and that Banks reportedly owed her money.
“In October 2017, he wrote her that he had a side job and a ‘bunch of money for her,’” wrote Agent Hanna. “On December 8, he asked Giambra what he owed her and reported doing well financially and wanting to take care of her while he could.”
Police also suggest that Banks may have traveled to Vermont in November of 2017 to conduct a “reconnaissance trip,” according to the report.
