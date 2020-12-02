The victim in an alleged hate crime in St. Johnsbury this summer has now been charged in connection with the case.

Sincere J. Wilson, 19, who was allegedly assaulted by Barnet resident Billy Noyes, 46, has now been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with misdemeanor simple assault by mutual affray and two counts of violating conditions of release.

