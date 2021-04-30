An arrest warrant has been issued for St. Johnsbury shooting suspect Arther Butler.
Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris issued the warrant with bail set at $25,000 Friday afternoon. Judge Harris also ordered Butler to appear in person in court on May 5 at 1:30 p.m. for a review of his bail and the court-ordered conditions of release Butler is now accused of violating.
“Failure of the defendant to appear on 5/5/21 may also cause bail forfeiture proceedings to commence,” wrote Judge Harris in his decision. “Mr. Butler is subject to an East Topsham, Vermont 24 hour curfew, and other conditions of release, that include his parents acting as responsible persons…It appears that defendant has been gone from the curfew location for several days (April 23-27, 2021) at best under a nonexistent work “exception” at an unknown location in one of two New Hampshire towns…”
Butler, 19, has been accused of violating his court-ordered conditions of release more than a dozen times since being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski requested the arrest warrant on Thursday afternoon after learning that Butler had been arrested in Gorham, N.H. last week and charged with possession of marijuana. Butler was cited by New Hampshire police on the marijuana violation and released after being found in a car with some friends - one of which was in possession of a firearm.
“Defendant has violated his conditions of release yet again and poses a substantial threat of physical violence to the public,” wrote Zaleski in her warrant application.
The Gorham arrest is the second time Butler has been caught violating his release conditions in New Hampshire.
In July of 2020, Butler broke his 24-hour curfew at his parent’s house at 316 Willey Hill Road in Topsham and traveled across the border to Milan, New Hampshire where he committed new crimes for which he was later convicted and sentenced to serve a six-month prison sentence.
According to court documents, Vermont authorities became aware that Butler may not be complying with his conditions of release after receiving a tip that Butler had been posting to “Snapchat” in a way that suggested he was not at his parents’ house in Vermont where he has been under a 24-hour curfew since the court released him from pre-trial detention in February.
There is no indication that Butler’s parents - Steven and Christine Butler - reported their son’s violations as they are required to do as court-appointed custodians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.