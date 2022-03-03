Arrest Warrant Issued For Bloomfield Tree Trimmer For Fleeing Curfew Residence

Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Bloomfield tree trimmer Makenzie J. Laverty with bail set at $25,000 after Laverty was charged with violating conditions of release, felony possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest while under 24-hour curfew at his mother’s house.
Judge Justin Jiron did issue the warrant. But he set bail at $200.
Laverty, 27, who was charged previously with home improvement fraud and two counts of grand larceny for allegedly stealing from his mother, was released by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi on Oct. 6, 2021, into the custody of his mother at her Bloomfield residence.
Essex Superior Court
But, his mother, Debra Laverty, told police - as she is required by the court to do as a custodian - that Laverty was no longer living there.
“Debra advised that Lavertv gathered some of his things and then left,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel in his report. “Debra advised that Laverty is no longer living at her residence, which is Laverty’s curfew address. Debra advised that she had given Laverty an ultimatum that he stop using drugs in the residence or to leave, and that Laverty chose to leave the residence.”
On Feb. 24, police located Laverty in the woods off of Spencer Hill Road with a duffle bag but he allegedly pulled a knife on a state trooper who tried to take him into custody and then fled down an unplowed logging road.
“The Sheriff’s Department then recovered Laverty‘s duffle bag in the woods, containing tools used during burglaries including a Sawzall, blades, car jack, batteries, phone charger, needles, ballcap, and water,” wrote Deputy Engel. “All known to be used for stealing catalytic converters.”
Laverty faces a possible sentence of over 21 years in prison and $11,000 in fines if convicted on the new charges.
