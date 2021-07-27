Casey Durfee is free again.
But subject to another arrest warrant for failing to appear in court as directed.
Durfee, 31, of Lyndonville, has been arrested multiple times since November of 2020 on criminal charges and for not showing up in court.
He is now facing over a dozen criminal charges including drug possession and trafficking, embezzlement, grand larceny and possession of stolen property and faces a possible sentence of over 70 years in prison if convicted.
Caledonia Superior Court
Most recently, Durfee pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses for allegedly using somebody else’s bank card in May to purchase $108.83 worth of merchandise at the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville.
He was then released from jail on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Ten days later, Durfee failed again to appear in court as directed on a new charge of providing false information to a police officer. According to court documents, a new arrest warrant for Durfee has now been issued with bail set at $200.
In addition, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has now asked the court to forfeit part of the previous $200 bail posted for Durfee by his mother, Christine Durfee, in May.
Prosecutors have repeatedly asked the court to forfeit the bail due to Durfee’s repeated failures to appear.
In April of 2020, Vermont State Police said they found Durfee asleep in a parked car with the engine running at the intersection of Stanton Road and McFarland Road in Danville. According to court documents, a search of Durfee and the vehicle led to felony charges being filed the following November for cocaine possession, fentanyl trafficking and heroin possession as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license and possession of narcotics.
Durfee has also been charged with felony embezzlement and grand larceny for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a Barre woman and has also been accused of stealing a Jeep in St. Johnsbury
Durfee has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
