Arrest Warrant Issued For Connecticut Woman Accused Of Burke Mountain Assaults

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Connecticut woman accused of assaulting two people at The Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center over Labor Day Weekend.
Shannon E. Michaels, 41, of Broad Brook, Conn., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court in September to felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. She was then released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi after signing for a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Michaels then failed to appear for an attorney, or appear hearing on Sept. 20 prompting Judge Tomasi to issue an arrest warrant for her with bail set at $300.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Michaels is accused of assaulting a 49-year-old male after he and Michaels and several other friends had been “having a few drinks” at the hotel bar.
According to court documents, the alleged victim told investigators that Michaels had “gotten into a religion” and had recently become obsessed with it.
“(He) advised that he confronted Michaels about talking about the religion constantly,” wrote police in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “When Michaels did this he advised Michaels started to attack him.”
Police say another woman identified as Stacey Oliveira was also assaulted by Michaels who allegedly tried to choke her during the alleged incident.
If convicted of both charges, Michaels faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
