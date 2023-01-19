Arrest Warrant Issued For Fifth Suspect In Hastings Hill Homicide
Buy Now

Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 78 Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fifth suspect in connection with the Hastings Hill homicide of Israel Jimenez Lugo.

Danny Daniels, 30, who is referred to in court documents as being a drug dealer from Philadelphia, is now facing charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon and aiding in the commission of a burglary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments