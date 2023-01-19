Arrest Warrant Issued For Fifth Suspect In Hastings Hill Homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fifth suspect in connection with the Hastings Hill homicide of Israel Jimenez Lugo.
Danny Daniels, 30, who is referred to in court documents as being a drug dealer from Philadelphia, is now facing charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon and aiding in the commission of a burglary.
The arrest warrant issued by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron Thursday afternoon orders Daniels to be held without bail when arrested.
Caledonia Superior Court
Daniels, who is also known by his street names “Kyle” and “Miami,” is now facing a possible sentence of 35 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Daniels is accused in court documents of being the mastermind of the plan to steal drugs from Lugo and Darlene Gilchrist at their Hastings Hill apartment. Daniels is also accused of equipping some of the suspects with masks, dark clothes, rubber gloves and a gun.
The other four suspects in the case are Rafael Rodriguez, 34, Michael Ringuette, 55, Brittany Clark, 33, and the alleged getaway driver Natasha Cady, 29.
Police say the motive of the robbery attempt was to pay back Daniels after Brittany Clark and Amber LaBrecque, 33, had taken Daniels’ drug supply while he was out of town and it needed to be replaced.
The charging information from the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges that Daniels provided “at least one firearm, clothing, masks, and instructions to four individuals to steal drugs and guns from Darlene Gilchrist and Israel Jimenez Lugo.”
During the Vermont State Police investigation, suspect Natasha Cady provided more detail to police about Daniels’ involvement.
“Cady stated that ‘Kyle’ had provided clothing to the three individuals she was driving,” wrote VSP Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney in his report. “Cady advised that ‘Rafael’ and ‘Michael’ were given masks and Cady described them as the type that covered most of their face but not their eyes. Cady was asked about their hands and whether they had any gloves. Cady advised she believed they had rubber gloves on at the time.”
Suspect Michael Ringuette told police that Daniels made Clark, Cady, Rodriguez and Ringuette go to Jimenez Logo’s apartment with the intent for Rodriguez to rob Jimenez Lugo. Ringuette also told police that Daniels gathered them all together for them to “prove ourselves.”
Police said they also learned that before the group left their Main Street apartment to allegedly rob Lugo, Daniels gave Rodriguez and Ringuette rubber gloves and black ski masks. Daniels also gave Rodriguez a jacket and gave Ringuette boots and a black jacket to wear, according to the report.
Ringuette also said in court documents that the robbery plan was very disorganized and it was “chaos” and that the group turned around and returned to their Main Street apartment and met with Daniels again.
“When they arrived, he described ‘Kyle’ as being upset and made them all go back out to rob Jimenez Luge,” wrote Det. Kinney.
But after the shooting incident occurred, the group returned to their apartment but noticed Daniels was not upset the group did not obtain anything from the robbery.
“Ringuette advised ‘Kyle’ referred to the group as “Gangsters,” wrote Det. Kinney.
Police said their information is that Daniels then packed up all of his belongings and left town.
