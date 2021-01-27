An arrest warrant has been issued for the man charged with negligent homicide in the 2019 traffic death of a Bethlehem woman after court records indicate he was a no show at his scheduled arraignment.

In November, Michael Annis, 69, of Gorham, who was driving a logging truck when it rear-ended a car and forced it into oncoming traffic on Route 116 in Bethlehem, was indicted by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide and Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault.

