An arrest warrant has been issued for a Vermont woman arrested on drug charges at the St. Johnsbury Park & Ride on Route 2 last month.
Kelly Lamb failed to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to answer charges of fentanyl trafficking, drugged driving and operating with a suspended license. Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued an arrest warrant for Lamb with bail set at $500.
Caledonia County Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police say they were dispatched to the Park & Ride at 8:54 a.m. on March 23 for a report of a female passed out in the driver’s seat of a black 2010 Volkswagen.
“I observed a female later identified as Kelly Lamb, 26, slumped over behind the steering wheel and that the vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson in his report. “I woke Lamb and spoke to her. Lamb seemed confused and sluggish as she took time answering simple questions like what her name is, where she lived and who the vehicle was registered to. I observed that Lamb’s pupils were very constricted which is a possible indication of Narcotic use.”
Police then arrested Lamb for driving with a criminally suspended license and say they found her to be in possession of powder that field-tested positive for fentanyl. Police say the powder had an estimated weight of 345.1 milligrams.
Suspected fentanyl weighing over 70 milligrams is enough to bring a felony drug trafficking charge against a defendant.
Lamb faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines on the fentanyl charge.
