Arrest Warrant Issued For St. Johnsbury Sober House Resident Accused Of Yelling Racial Slurs

A St. Johnsbury man accused of getting drunk at a local “sober house” and yelling racist slurs at his neighbors failed to appear in court this week.
Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi then issued a $200 arrest warrant for Jordan Clark Passut, 41.
Passut is also wanted on another arrest warrant issued by the court in January for failing to appear for arraignment on a separate set of charges.
According to court documents, Passut has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct after St. Johnsbury police were called to a report of an argument at 20 Cote Court between Holly Shefer, 37, and Anthony Bathalon, 31.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Police say that when they arrived on the scene they were approached by Bathalon and another man identified as Jara Cenca Williams, 21.
“I could hear a man yelling from the direction of 87 Elm Street — the halfway house,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “I saw the man yelling was Jordan Passut, 41, who I knew from prior law enforcement contacts … I asked Bathalon about Passut. He stated that because Shefer was screaming, Passut showed up … Williams stated that Passut was stating the (N-word) over and over and over again … I perceived Bathalon and Williams to be African-American …”
Police said they then went to the “sober house” at 87 Elm St. and spoke with Passut who denied using racial slurs. Police said Passut smelled of alcohol, but declined to provide a preliminary breath test.
“Sgt. (Aaron) Rivard would later tell me that a vodka bottle was found by the halfway house manager in his (Passut’s) room on top of a bureau,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I was also told by Sgt. Rivard that the sober house management asked us to tell Passut he was not allowed back until he had a discussion with a manager about this incident.”
Passut faces a possible sentence of six years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
According to tax records, 87 Elm Street is owned by Gilman Housing Trust.
