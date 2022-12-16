Two men were supposed to show up in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday in connection with the theft of a power generator from CALEX Ambulance in October.
But only one was there.
Adam Hale, 42, pleaded not guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony aiding in the commission of grand larceny and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Gary Bolton, 33, was charged with felony possession of stolen property and violating conditions of release but he failed to appear in court for his arraignment.
Judge Jiron then issued an arrest warrant for Bolton with bail set at $1,000.
The generator was later recovered by state police at 165 Franklin Estates Drive in Newark.
According to court documents, the generator was actually stolen by a 15-year-old juvenile who has also been implicated in other local theft crimes. But he was riding in a car on Oct. 19 with Hale, Bolton and Christopher Rivers, 34, when the alleged theft occurred.
“Hale stated on Oct. 19 he was transporting Bolton, (the juvenile) and Christopher Rivers because they asked for a ride,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Evan Johnson in his report. “(The juvenile) wanted to steal the generator located at CALEX Ambulance Service while the other occupants of the vehicle advised against it. Hale told me he stopped at the intersection of Hospital Drive and Breezy Hill Road. (The juvenile) got out of the car and took the generator from CALEX Ambulance Service.”
Hale is facing a possible sentence of 12 years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
Bolton is facing a possible sentence of over ten years in prison and $6,000 in fines
