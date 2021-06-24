An arrest warrant has been issued for a St. Johnsbury woman accused of running another motorist off the road, assaulting the driver and stealing her pocketbook and iPhone on Route 18 in Waterford.
Jennifer Lynn Williams, 22, has been charged in Caledonia County Superior Court with felony larceny and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and unlawful taking of tangible property.
Williams was flash-cited by police on Tuesday to appear in court on Wednesday to answer the charges.
Caledonia County Superior Court
But after Williams failed to appear for arraignment the next day, Judge Michael J. Harris issued the arrest warrant at the request of Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney WillyJane Patry. The judge set bail on the warrant at $200.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces, the alleged incident occurred in a pull-off on Route 18 in Waterford near the Exit 1 ramp of Interstate 93 at 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the alleged victim — a 54-year-old woman — told investigators that Williams had been demanding money from her and later began tailgating her as the alleged victim drove back home after getting gas at the PettyCo Junction convenience store in East St. Johnsbury.
“(The alleged victim) advised that Williams pulled her vehicle to the driver’s side of (her vehicle) and forced her to pull over,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report.
Police said Williams then opened the door of the alleged victim’s car and “scuffled” with her to include biting the tip of her left pinky finger and digging her fingernails into the woman’s arms before taking her pocketbook and iPhone.
According to the report, the alleged victim told police she believed Williams wanted the money “to get drugs.”
Williams then drove away from the scene, said police, but was later located and cited to appear in court the following day.
If convicted of all the charges, Williams faces a possible sentence of over 12 years in prison and over $10,000 in fines.
