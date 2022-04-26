Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman In Fatal Overdose Case

After failing to show up to her sentencing, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Lisbon woman who was initially charged in Littleton in May 2020 with selling a deadly dose of the opioid fentanyl to her boyfriend.
On Friday, Elizabeth Higgins, 25, was scheduled to be sentenced at Grafton Superior Court on a downgraded charge of felony drug possession that carried a suspended jail sentence with no time behind bars, but was a no-show in court.
On Nov. 30, after a fully negotiated plea, Higgins signed an agreement to plead guilty to one special class felony count of possessing a controlled drug that carried a 12-month Grafton County House of Corrections sentence, deferred for one year and then suspended for one year on condition of completion of a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and substance abuse treatment program, good behavior, and payment of a $500 fine.
According to the agreement, the deferred sentence is specifically conditioned on compliance with any aftercare recommended by the LADC evaluation obtained prior to the plea.
Higgins, who was represented by Manchester attorney Joseph Prieto, had agreed to provide quarterly reports of compliance during the deferred period
According to court records, if Higgins is apprehended following her failure to appear, she will be held in jail without bail or bond, after which the court will schedule a bail hearing.
It was undetermined Tuesday if the failure to appear will nullify the negotiated plea and which additional charges could result from it.
Typically, because the sale of drugs with death resulting cases are complex and take an intensive investigation, filing charges against someone responsible for a fatal overdose is challenging, and many such cases don’t see charges for death resulting.
But in Littleton, Higgins had been facing a charge of sale of fentanyl with death resulting after her boyfriend, Peter Mitchell, 32, died on March 3, 2019, at a South Street residence from what the state medical examiner’s office ruled to be “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
On May 7, 2020, after a year-long investigation followed by the Littleton Police Department issuing an arrest warrant, the Manchester Police Department arrested Higgins, who after the death of Mitchell had moved to southern New Hampshire.
In 2019, Mitchell’s death had been one of eight overdose deaths in Littleton.
After Higgins’ arrest, Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler said the case involved an extensive investigation and was reviewed closely by the Grafton County attorney’s office, which authorized LPD to apply for the arrest warrant.
Three different cell phones were seized during the course of this investigation, all of which were forensically examined by the computer forensic unit at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department.
Four months after her arrest, in September 2020, Higgins was indicted by a grand jury on a special class felony count of conspiring to possess a quantity of fentanyl with Mitchell and Rachel Walker as part of a drug buy a day before, on March 2, 2019, in Littleton.
In September 2021, Grafton County prosecutors dismissed the charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.