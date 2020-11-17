Handcuffs on Casey Durfee, 30, of Lyndonville, are removed by St. Johnsbury Officer Patric Saad to allow medical personnel from CALEX ambulance to examine Durfee in the Maplefields parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2020. Durfee was arrested and cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of driving without a license, possession of heroin, violation of conditions of release and resisting arrest. Durfee’s arraignment is set for March 8, 2021.

