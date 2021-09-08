Art Council Grants To Lift Fairbanks Museum’s Elevator Plan, Freshen Air At Dog Mountain

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Art Council has awarded Cultural Facilities Grants locally to Fairbanks Museum and Dog Mountain.
Among 17 awards gifted throughout the state, the two grants given to the St. Johnsbury locations were the only ones given in all of the Northeast Kingdom.
The council awarded $26,700 to the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium to support the installation of a three-stop elevator.
The Friends of Dog Mountain was granted $12,935 to support the installation of HVAC in the gallery and environmental controls and storage for the art collection in the barn.
The Cultural Facilities Grant Program supports capital improvements to town halls, theaters, library buildings, museums, community centers, and other public spaces where Vermonters gather for arts and cultural activities. The Vermont state legislature allocated an additional $100,000 in funding for this program in the current capital budget.
Since the program began 20 years ago, grants totaling $3.4 million have enabled over 200 arts and cultural institutions across Vermont to make essential improvements to their buildings.
“Cultural Facilities grants preserve Vermont’s cultural treasures and ensure that those resources are accessible to all, particularly our most vulnerable residents,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “Investments in our downtown theaters, museums, libraries, community arts centers and town halls are vital to Vermont’s future.”
For more information about the Cultural Facilities program, visit https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/organizations/cultural-facilities,
