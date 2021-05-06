St. Johnsbury fugitive Arther Butler was apprehended in North Conway, N.H. Wednesday night after being tracked to a local hotel by Vermont bail bondsmen.
But the Elm Street shooting suspect did not go quietly.
According to court documents he tried to bait New Hampshire police into shooting him after fleeing arrest on foot through the heart of the North Conway tourism district.
“(Ofc.) Baldwin gave repeated commands for the male to stop and show him his hands, but the male did not comply,” wrote Conway Police Sgt. Michael S. Boucher, in his affidavit filed in Carroll County Court on Thursday. “The male at first began running away, then stopped and turned around to face us, even walking towards us. The male had something black tucked into the front area of his waistband, and he was gripping it with one of his hands, like how you would hold a concealed handgun. The male would still not show Ofc. Baldwin his hands and Ofc. Baldwin tried knocking the male down to the ground, but the male ended up falling down and onto Ofc. Baldwin…They both rolled down the hill a bit toward me and once they were separated the male began to stand up.”
Sgt. Boucher said he still couldn’t see Butler’s hands so he tased him. Butler then fell to the ground and was taken into custody. The item in Butler’s waistband turned out to be a cell phone.
“Butler made several comments to Ofc. Baldwin about how he was hoping he would just shoot him, suggesting to us that he was trying to commit suicide-by-cop,” wrote Sgt. Boucher in his report.
Police had been told prior to locating Butler that he was armed.
Butler appeared before a New Hampshire judge on Thursday and waived extradition back to Vermont.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski told the court that Butler is now scheduled to be picked up and returned to Vermont custody on May 17. Until then, Butler will remain behind bars at the Carroll County House of Corrections in Ossipee, N.H.
Butler, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
He has been a wanted man since last week and the subject of a $25,000 dollar arrest warrant after Vermont State Police learned he was no longer at his court-ordered curfew residence in Topsham and had recently been arrested and charged with new crimes in Gorham, N.H.
According to court documents, agents from AAA Bail Bonds in Rutland, Vt. tracked Butler to a room at the “Eastern Inns” in North Conway and contacted police at 9:56 p.m. on Monday.
“The agents said that Butler was being picked up by a girl in a Toyota Rav4 coming from Berlin within the next five minutes,” wrote Sgt. Boucher. “A few minutes later, a southbound Toyota Rav4 pulled into the Eastern Inn driveway. A minute or so later the Rav4 pulled out of the Eastern Inn driveway.”
Police activated their blue lights and pulled up behind the Rav4 as it stopped at a nearby gas station.
“The left rear passenger door opened and a male ran out,” wrote Sgt. Boucher. “I yelled for the male to stop, but he ran around the front of the Rav4 and down River Road.”
Police then set up a perimeter and called in a K-9 Unit to search for Butler - who was later spotted “hiding behind the dumpsters” at another hotel. Police then saw Butler coming out of a tree line near the town’s historic train station and tased him, according to the report.
In addition to the $25,000 arrest warrant issued in Caledonia Superior Court last week. Butler is also subject to $10,000 bail posted by AAA Bail Bonds when he was released into his parent’s custody in February.
Butler has been accused of violating his conditions of release multiple since being charged with the St. Johnsbury shooting. His parents are now facing criminal contempt charges in Caledonia Superior Court for not reporting his alleged violations of court orders.
