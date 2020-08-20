Arther Butler was convicted of escape and two counts of resisting arrest by New Hampshire authorities Tuesday and sentenced to serve six months in the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.

The Topsham resident, who is accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in St. Johnsbury last year, pleaded no contest to the charges which were brought in connection with a July 6 incident in Milan, N.H.

