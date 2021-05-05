Arther Butler Goes Missing

Where’s Arther?
No one seems to know.
St. Johnsbury shooting suspect Arther Butler, who has been charged with violating his court-ordered conditions of release more than a dozen times, was ordered by Judge Michael J. Harris last week to appear in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to answer allegations that he had been arrested in Gorham, N.H. last month when he was supposed to be under curfew at his parent’s house in Topsham.
Butler’s lawyer, defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea was in the courtroom. So were Butler’s mother and father - Christine and Steven Butler.
But Arther Butler was nowhere to be found.
“Mr. Sedon, did you make some efforts to contact your client about being here today?” asked Judge Harris.
“I made all of the normal efforts that we would engage in to try to provide notice, including by phone,” responded Attorney Sedon.
“Christine Butler, do you know where he is right now?” asked the judge.
“Nope,” responded Christine Butler.
“Okay, thank-you,” said the judge. “Steven Butler, do you know where he is right now?”
“No I do not,” said Steven Butler.
Judge Harris then asked Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski if Arther Butler wasn’t there because he had been detained by police - who have been looking for him since last week when the judge issued a $25,000 arrest warrant for Butler.
“No judge,” said Zaleski, who was appearing by WebEx. “New Hampshire hasn’t located him as of yet. They had some knowledge of whereabouts early yesterday evening, again, over in the Gorham, New Hampshire area but since then I haven’t heard anything.”
Zaleski then asked the judge to revoke Arther Butler’s conditions of release and order him held without bail when he is finally taken into custody.
But Judge Harris denied the request and opted instead to remove Butler’s parents as court-appointed custodians making Arther Butler subject to the $25,000 arrest warrant bail and another $10,000 in bail that was provided by a bail bond company when Butler was released into his parent’s custody under curfew in February.
“That’s about all we can do today,” said Judge Harris. “We don’t have a defendant available to us…We’re just gonna have to get him located and then straighten out what’s what here.”
Deputy Caledonia County States’ Attorney Maria Byford, who is co-counsel on the case with Zaleski, also appeared at the hearing by Webex and said the state had some important information the court should be aware of regarding the search for Arther Butler by Vermont State Police and agents from Butler’s bail bond company during the past week.
“I believe at one time, Mrs. Butler got her son on the phone and when he heard that police and a bail-bondsman were looking for him he hung up…We also have indications that the Butlers’ daughter, Jade, was - by her own admission - texting her brother telling him to stay away because police were looking for him and there was an arrest warrant.”
Butler, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
In July of 2020, Butler broke his 24-hour curfew at his parent’s house at 316 Willey Hill Road in Topsham and traveled across the border to Milan, New Hampshire where he committed new crimes for which he was later convicted and sentenced to serve a six-month prison sentence.
