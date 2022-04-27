Arther Butler was convicted on Wednesday of shooting and paralyzing a St. Johnsbury father of four.
But he exhibited no remorse during his sentencing. Made no apologies. Expressed no regret for his actions.
Even after powerful testimony from the victim’s wife about the trauma inflicted upon her family and the difficulties of raising young children while also being the caretaker of her wheelchair-bound husband.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Before I impose sentence, you’re entitled to make a statement if you’d like to,” said Judge Justin P. Jiron to Butler. “If you’d like to say anything to the court I’d be happy to hear it.”
“Nah, I’m good,” said Butler.
Butler, 20, of Topsham, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 40 months to ten years, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation. Butler will also be granted credit for time served in pre-trial detention.
Butler was 17 years old when he shot Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
“If we had our way he would be in jail for the rest of his life,” said Delude’s wife, Brooke Hornbeck-Fielder, during the hearing. “Brandon is paralyzed for the rest of his life. And the paralysis isn’t even the extent of what Arther did to my family…We constantly face housing problems, we face financial problems, we face all kinds of issues with what Arther did…I could talk all day about everything that he has impacted but I honestly don’t think he’s gonna care.”
Hornbeck-Fielder also said Delude, who did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, remains injured on many levels due to Butler’s actions.
“He has severe PTSD, he has severe depression, he has severe anxiety,” said Hornbeck-Fielder. “I’m constantly trying to work with him every day to get him emotionally well.”
According to court documents, the shooting occurred after Butler’s co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III of Newbury, brought a “folding rifle” into Delude’s apartment building on Elm Street sparking an argument that spilled out onto the street where Hornbeck-Fielder took the rifle away from Emerson.
It was then that Butler, who was also carrying a gun, pointed his weapon at Hornbeck-Fielder. Delude responded by tackling Butler to the ground where they fought until Butler shot Delude.
“We simply wanted him to leave and he wanted to escalate it to the extreme,” said Hornbeck-Fielder. “He’ll never understand the impact because he’ll never be paralyzed. If he starts a family one day, he’ll have a normal family and he’ll be able to do the normal things everybody else gets to do….I hope that one day he actually looks at the actions he did, takes full responsibility for the actions that he did and understands that it wasn’t okay and maybe, hopefully one day, he’ll feel bad for what he did to my family. Because we didn’t deserve it.”
Butler is now serving his sentence at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Emerson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police. His case remains pending in Caledonia Superior Court.
