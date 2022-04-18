A plea deal has been reached in the aggravated assault case against Arther Butler.
Butler, 20, of Topsham, is accused of shooting and seriously injuring Brandon Delude outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
According to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record, Butler has agreed to be convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in exchange for a sentence of 40 months to ten years, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation. It’s not clear in the documents whether Butler will plead guilty or no contest to the charges.
Caledonia Superior Court
A third charge of felony aggravated assault was dismissed by the state as part of the plea agreement. The next step is a change-of-plea hearing to be held in Caledonia Superior Court - which has not been scheduled yet.
Butler has been in and out of jail several times since he was arrested and is currently in pretrial detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. The sentence includes credit for the time Butler has already served behind bars.
Sources say the plea agreement, which has been signed by both the prosecution and the defense, is the same deal that collapsed in the fall of 2021. The case was scheduled to go to trial this spring.
St. Johnsbury Police say Butler shot Brandon Delude twice in the back with a 9 mm handgun after Butler pointed the weapon at Delude’s fiance, Brooke Hornbeck Fielder on Elm Street. Police said they found Delude on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds in the lower left quadrant of his back and near his left shoulder.
Butler was 17 at the time of the alleged shooting. Delude was 24.
Butler’s co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III of Newbury, who was 18, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police.
Hornbeck Fielder told investigators the incident began just before 1 a.m. when Emerson brought a “folding rifle” into a friend’s apartment on Elm Street and that a dispute over the gun spilled into the street where Hornbeck Fielder said she disarmed Emerson.
It was then, according to police, that Butler pointed a gun at Hornbeck Fielder prompting Delude to tackle Butler and wrestle with him on the ground until Delude was shot.
