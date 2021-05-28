The case against Arther Butler’s co-defendant in the alleged shooting of a St. Johnsbury man two years ago is moving from the secrecy of juvenile court back into public criminal court.
Again.
The case against John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 20, has been bouncing between adult and juvenile courts due to Emerson’s age at the time of the shooting.
Butler was 17 when he was charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in April of 2019. Emerson was 18 and was charged with felony accessory after the fact and reckless endangerment for allegedly helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an Entry Order issued by Superior Court Judge Kevin W. Griffin on May 6, Emerson and the state recently reached a plea agreement that resolved all charges facing Emerson in the Family Division.
“The parties (agreed) to the transfer of count 1 (Accessory After Fact) in this matter back to the Criminal Division where it originated,” wrote Judge Griffin in his order. “Count 2 (reckless endangerment) was dismissed as part of the agreement.”
According to court documents, Emerson and Butler arrived at Emerson’s father’s house about 45 minutes after the alleged shooting and that Emerson loaded five more firearms into the car they were driving and then left the residence. Emerson and Butler eventually turned themselves in to authorities at the Westminster state police barracks.
Investigators allege that Emerson helped start the confrontation that led to the shooting by bringing a “folding rifle” into an apartment at the Elm Street residence and that a dispute erupted and spilled out onto the street after residents in the building objected to the presence of the gun.
Emerson almost settled the case by plea agreement in December of 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.
Emerson’s defense attorney, Alan Franklin of St. Johnsbury, told the court at the time that an agreement between Emerson and the state had been reached and signed when his client had second thoughts.
“Mr. Emerson has changed his mind about changing his plea,” said Attorney Franklin to the court.
Delude survived the shooting but was seriously injured. Officials say he was paralyzed.
The case is now scheduled for a status conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, in Caledonia Superior Court.
