It looks like the Arther Butler aggravated assault case is going to trial in the spring.
Butler, now 20, of Topsham, has been in and out of jail several times since being charged with shooting and seriously injuring Brandon Delude outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
At a status conference held on Wednesday before new Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron, both the prosecution and the defense agreed that a five-day trial would likely be necessary to decide Butler’s guilt or innocence.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The case is trial-ready,” said Butler’s defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea. “And I think we’ve been over this before with Judge Tomasi, perhaps, but I believe it’s about a four to five-day trial. And I think everyone agreed we should take five days because of COVID measures, et cetera. It probably is going to take a little longer than we thought. But I think five days would get the case tried.”
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said the state is also ready to go.
“We are ready for trial,” said Zaleski. “Noting, of course, that it’s going to be tricky for the court to find five full days. But I absolutely agree with Mr. Sedon. We’re likely going to need those full days, and the state’s ready on our end.”
Judge Jiron said the court would schedule the trial as soon as possible.
“We’ll see what we can find for five days as well as a day of jury draw in May or June and we’ll get that notice out to the parties as soon as we can,” said the judge.
Butler has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault and is currently being held in pre-trial detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
