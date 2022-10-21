Arther Butler Wants Shooting Conviction Thrown Out

Convicted St. Johnsbury shooter Arther Butler wants the court to vacate his conviction and treat him as a youthful offender in Caledonia Family Court.
Butler, 21, was convicted by plea agreement in April of shooting and paralyzing a St. Johnsbury father of four during an altercation on Elm Street in 2019. He was sentenced to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
But on Oct. 3, Butler filed a Petition for Post Conviction Relief in Caledonia Civil Court arguing that he should have been treated as a youthful offender in non-public family court.
Caledonia Civil Court
“I should be granted youthful offender status,” wrote Butler in his handwritten petition. “Public safety will be protected by treating me as a youthful offender. Although the nature and circumstances of the charge involved violence, I am capable of establishing a ‘victim-as-aggressor’ affirmative defense by a preponderance of the evidence.”
The youthful offender law can be applied to defendants up to the age of 22 and Butler’s case was previously moved to family court for youthful offender consideration at the request of his defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea.
If the family court had granted Butler youthful offender status, he would have been treated as a juvenile offender.
Instead of proceeding to trial on the charges, he would have been screened by youth services and the Vermont Department of Children & Families and his case would likely have been resolved through juvenile probation.
But according to court records, Butler and Attorney Sedon withdrew their youthful offender request which sent the case back into public criminal court.
Butler was 17 years old when he shot Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury.
His co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 21, of Newbury, had a trial in June but it ended with a hung jury.
