Arther Butler Wants Shooting Conviction Thrown Out

Arther Butler at the Carroll County House of Corrections in Ossipee, N.H. on May 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy Of The Conway Daily Sun)

Convicted St. Johnsbury shooter Arther Butler wants the court to vacate his conviction and treat him as a youthful offender in Caledonia Family Court.

Butler, 21, was convicted by plea agreement in April of shooting and paralyzing a St. Johnsbury father of four during an altercation on Elm Street in 2019. He was sentenced to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.

