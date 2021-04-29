Arthur Butler Arrested In N.H…Again

St. Johnsbury shooting suspect Arther Butler, who told the court he would “walk the straight and narrow” after being released from pre-trial detention in Feburary, was found in Gorham, N.H. last week in a car with three friends, some marijuana and a gun.
That’s according to a request for an arrest warrant filed by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski on Thursday.
“Defendant is in the Berlin and/or Gorham, New Hampshire area,” said Zaleski in her warrant application filed in Caledonia Superior Court. “He is in possession of a firearm. He was cited for a driving and drugs violation. He has fled law enforcement on two prior occasions: April 2019 and July 2020…Defendant has violated his conditions of release yet again and poses a substantial threat of physical violence to the public.”
That court had not ruled on Zaleski’s request by press time on Thursday.
February Release
Butler, 19, has been accused of violating his court-ordered conditions of release more than a dozen times since being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
But the court keeps releasing him despite concerns voiced by prosecutors - and from the bench.
“For the court, this is somewhat of a close call…There’s been a history of these alleged violations in a variety of matters,” said Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris in February just before he granted Butler’s request to be released into the custody of his parents at their Topsham home.
Butler, who participated in the February hearing by video from jail, then told the court he planned to stop violating while on release.
“I’m gonna try to walk the straight and narrow,” said Butler.
The Gorham arrest is the second time Butler has been caught violating his release conditions in New Hampshire.
In July of 2020, Butler broke his 24-hour curfew at his parent’s house in Topsham and traveled across the border to Milan, New Hampshire where he committed new crimes for which he was later convicted and sentenced to serve a six-month prison sentence.
After completing his New Hampshire sentence, Butler was returned to Vermont where he was held briefly until he was released again in February into the custody of his parents.
Snapchat Tip
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Luke Rodzel, Vermont authorities became aware that Butler may not be complying with his conditions of release after receiving a tip that Butler was “posting to snap chat, and that he was not at his residence, where he is under 24-hour curfew.”
Police then went to Butler’s parent’s house at 316 Willey Hill Road in Topsham and spoke to his father, Steven Butler, 59, who said he believed his son was somewhere in New Hampshire.
“Steven stated that Arther left the residence driving his white 2012 Subaru Impreza with temporary registration paper plates,” wrote Tpr. Rodzel in his report. “Steven stated that Arthur had been gone since Friday, April 23, 2021, and was supposed to come home at noon on April 28, 2021.”
State police then issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) notice for Butler to area law enforcement.
Gun In Car
A radio log from the Gorham Police Department obtained by the Caledonian-Record shows Butler was stopped on North Main Street in Gorham at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
The log indicates Butler was driving a white 2010 Toyota 4D XB registered to Steven Butler and that he had three New Hampshire passengers with him identified by police as Andrew L. Woods, 23, Berlin; Jackee R. Smith, 22, Berlin and Alyssa M. Mulligan, 18, Berlin.
At 5:26 p.m., the radio log notes that the arresting officers “took Possession of a firearm from Mr. Smith.”
Police then searched the car and, according to the radio log, had it towed away.
At 5:47 p.m. police cited Butler for possession of marijuana and released him. Police also noted that they gave the gun back to Smith.
“All 4 individuals are walking to a relative’s residence in Gorham,” read the last log entry.
