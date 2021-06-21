ST. JOHNSBURY — Goodbye, grass. Hello, artificial turf.
It’s going to be lit. Literally.
The athletics program at St. Johnsbury Academy is getting a major upgrade this summer — artificial turf and new state-of-the-art lighting at Fairbanks Field.
“It’s exciting,” said Kurt Zschau, the school’s director of facilities. “I know it’s cliché, but this is a game-changer for us.”
Demolition of the existing field began Monday, a bulldozer pulling up turf and piling it high near the 40-yard line. The project is expected to be completed in mid-August in time for the 2021 fall sports season.
“We’ve talked about an all-purpose field with lights for years, but we’ve come to a point where the demand for playing space year-round is higher than we can meet with our current fields,” said Tammi Cady, SJA’s assistant head for advancement.
St. J is joining an exclusive club — becoming just the fifth Vermont high school with artificial turf, a list that includes Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland and Burr and Burton. The former three also have lights.
Twenty high schools in Vermont have lighted fields, North Country being the lone one in the Northeast Kingdom.
St. J plans to play its home football games on Friday nights this season (The Game versus rival Lyndon will likely be on a Saturday).
“In my hometown, we have four high schools and they all have turf and lights, so this a rare commodity in Vermont,” said St. J football coach Rich Alercio, headed into his ninth season. “There’s only one field with turf and lights within an hour and a half of here. So this becomes a real attraction, and not just for football.”
The plastic grass surface will replace the pristine natural grass of Fairbanks Field, which was used predominantly by the football program.
It will now become a multi-sport facility, hosting games/practices for Hilltopper soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and ultimate programs, who will continue to compete on the adjacent Cary Fields.
“Football is great on a grass surface,” Alercio said. “But turf is better for the kids and the speed of play. It’s a better surface, a more consistent surface.”
Clark Companies, a contractor out of New York specializing in athletic facilities, will see the renovation through from start to finish.
The synthetic grass being installed is from FieldTurf, the same surface inside the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium. The work will also include upgrading the drainage system, a precursor for the resurfacing of the track in the future, Zschau said.
The lighting will come from Musco Sports Lighting. There will be two sets of lights on each side of Fairbanks Field.
“Arguably the most advanced system around,” Zschau said. “They are energy-efficient and produce little excess light pollution. That was very important to us.”
The renovation price tag was not disclosed, but the cost of similar projects is north of $1.2 million ($1 million-plus for the turf, $200,000-plus for lighting).
Artificial turf and lights are the first important step in the school’s vision to upgrade all of its athletic facilities. The next phase would be renovating the roof and floor of the aging field house.
“The roof of the field house is 35 years old. It’s exhausted its life,” Cady said. “The turf field extends our seasons and gives us more space when the field house needs to be under renovation. That next step will depend on how successful we can be with our fundraising.”
Reduced field maintenance and the prospect of year-round field availability were also important.
“We have so many kids playing spring sports and then with all the summer camps, those fields take a beating and we have to be really careful to keep them in shape for the fall season,” Cady said. “The all-purpose field allows us a lot more usage for a lot more athletes.”
John Lenzini, heading into his second year as St. Johnsbury’s athletics director, is jazzed at the prospect of night games.
“It’s really going to provide some exciting opportunities in allowing the community to rally in even bigger numbers, anytime you can get on a field at night,” he said. “No offense to those who prefer Saturday afternoon games, but Friday night games are awfully exciting. And it’s not just for football anymore; night field hockey and soccer games in the fall; that’s something for people to do.”
The first official day of high school football practice is set for Aug. 16. The Hilltoppers are slated to open their season at Hartford on Friday, Sept. 3.
If the project goes according to plan, St. J’s football home opener would be Friday, Sept. 10 against Champlain Valley.
Friday night lights are officially coming to St. Johnsbury.
“Saturday afternoons are a tough time to get people out to games,” Alercio said. “People are out biking, hiking, leaf-peeping and they don’t want to give that up. Now on Friday nights, they will have somewhere to go. It will help the local bars and restaurants. People can go out and gather before or after the game.
“It just great for the whole community.”
