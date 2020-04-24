BETHLEHEM — A local artist has moved to a new medium: oil and lye.
When the 42 Maple Contemporary Arts Center closed last month due to COVID-19, co-director Tadhg Slater founded the Bethlehem Soap Company to provide free bars of handmade, all natural soap to first responders, health care workers, and others in the community.
Slater has produced around 700 bars to date. More than half have been donated to groups like Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, Littleton and Bethlehem Police, Bethlehem and Whitefield Fire, Rek-Lis Brewery and Maia Papaya.
The remainder have been sold through BethlehemSoap.com.
“He had the idea of making soap and giving it away to support others in the community,” said 42 Maple co-founder Angel Larcomb. “He’s like others in the North Country. He wanted to contribute in a time of crisis.”
Slater began soap-making a decade ago. In his words, he dreamt he was a soap maker one night, woke up the next day, and decided to learn the craft. He would eventually open his own soap company, Voodoo Handmade Soaps.
However it was time consuming. He vowed not to do it again. Then the pandemic hit and Slater, looking for a productive way to stay active, founded The Bethlehem Soap Company.
“I told myself I’d never get back into soap making, it’s a tremendous amount of work,” Slater said. “But it does keep me busy.”
Slater is currently producing a half-dozen varieties of soap, including cedarwood, lavender, orange blossom, orange clove, tea tree, lemon eucalyptus, patchouli, peppermint and unscented. They are 100 percent natural and organic.
Soaps are made with coconut and olive oil. Slater has invested in new equipment which is expected to double the current maximum output of 220 bars per day. For every bar sold, another is donated.
Revenue from soap sales will go towards 42 Maple.
“We have to make sure that we are able to pay our bills,” said Slater.
An abstract artist, Slater moved to the North Country five months ago from eastern Massachusetts. On the recommendation of a friend, he stopped into 42 Maple. He felt an immediate connection, relocated to Bethlehem, and become a resident artist.
“It was a great space in a great community, I couldn’t say no to that,” Slater said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
“That’s what happens with quite a few people at 42 Maple, they come in, get smitten and become residents,” said Larcomb.
He brought studio management experience. He had previously run a 16-artist studio in Peabody, Mass. He assumed the position of co-director with Larcomb.
“One person running a studio is a tremendous amount of work,” Slater said. “I was able to take the weight off of her shoulders, and we’ve worked well together.”
Slater was just getting started when COVID-19 hit. He viewed Bethlehem as a vibrant, fledgling arts community that was brimming with potential. He wanted to help build it up.
Now those plans will have to wait.
Said Slater, “[COVID] has put a huge block in the way. So I’m using this time to distract myself. But I’m sure once the air clears, there will be a creative push.”
