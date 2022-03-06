ST. JOHNSBURY — A wall on a private building just above the well-known honking tunnel in downtown St. Johnsbury will soon be the site of a public art installation sponsored by Catamount Arts.
The arts nonprofit hosted a competition for proposals for the project, initially hoping the art could be installed in the tunnel, but it will instead be on a building near the tunnel known as the ‘flat iron’ building, said Andrea Otto, the Community Liaison for Catamount Arts. She thanked those in attendance and explained the $10,000 grant project to implement the public art project in St. Johnsbury.
Three artists who are finalists for the project made pitches for their art projects in town during a special event hosted Sunday afternoon by Catamount Arts at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
About 40 people turned out to hear the proposals.
Transforming the Honking Tunnel was the title of one of the artists’ presentations.
The committee will choose the winning pitch this week, Otto said after the event.
The ‘flat iron’ building near the tunnel is being offered by a private owner to use for the art installation, explained Otto, adding the three final proposals being unveiled on Sunday were to propose a project that included light as an element for the artwork “ … since it’s such a dark, gloomy area and the idea is to make it brighter and more engaging” and to make an inviting entre to the trail head area down on Bay Street.
Tara Goreau
First to go was Tara Goreau from St. Johnsbury.
Her first slide read: Glowing Turtle!
Goreau said as part of her senior Capstone project at St. Johnsbury Academy she painted a mural at the Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury. She said she is a muralist, and she went on to explain her LED-illuminated mural.
“As things were shifting around with where we were going to be envisioning art projects, I basically had no idea if we could do a mural, but when we found out we could possibly use this wall, I thought back to a moment when I was walking over the Portland Street bridge and I saw this huge thing moving around in the water,” said Goreau.
She described the turtle she observed that day as “this huge dinosaur thing” and that moment was her inspiration for her turtle mural.
Goreau said Vermonters kind of hide in their shells for a good part of the year, then come out of our shells in the summer more, which is true for her.
The turtle theme is a metaphor for the community’s revival, she said, “St. J has been trying really hard to get a lot of economic momentum going … and this turtle represents that kind of slow progress … you’ve got to keep going.”
Clay Morhman
Next up was Clay Morhman of Burlington.
Bringing the honking tunnel area back to life was a challenge, and he talked about some of the descriptions he’s gathered including that people don’t want to go for a run late at night, that they run through it … and the hope to transform the corridor into a safe, bright connection for the community.
Morhman shared a quote of one person’s impression of the honking tunnel, “Memories of being with my family as a kid driving through there. Was fun to have to honk.”
Diving into the word ‘honking’ Morhman said he looked into what exactly that means scientifically - “If you picture yourself like a truck driving by you it’s a very high frequency” when a truck honks and the waves of sound diminish, showing the Doppler Effect.
“One of the things I was really trying to look more into was the Doppler Effect and the waves and how they were interacting with people … I was looking at how the waves were moving through the space,” building a high-grade acrylic plastic installation that would glow, and which would “stand the test of time,” while reflecting visually the sounds of horns honking.
Noa Younse
“Let’s just jump right into it, there’s the site,” said the final artist to present, Noa Younse.
Younse showed the topographic map of St. Johnsbury, and said he likes to use some sort of spark of data or geography “for the inspiration of where I’m going … You guys have a lot of hills and a lot of interesting features that make the area so hikeable, and with all the rivers and everything … it’s beautiful.”
He chose four hills, Crow Hill, Harris Hill, The Knob and Saddleback Mountain to highlight in his proposed art installation.
“We extrapolate the different topographic curves from that,” continued Younse, showing how he found some interesting forms from that base. “It’s a little abstract, but it still is a general representation of these four mountain regions.”
“What I’d love to do is make it slightly interactive,” shared Younse of the illuminated installation, saying motion or sound sensors could be added. “What happens if people honk? I don’t know if you want people honking all the time” to get the lights to come on, he said, to laughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.