Jason Tors found a silver lining.
When COVID-19 closed his Littleton-based performance venue, The Loading Dock, Tors stopped worrying about booking acts, scheduling shows and promoting concerts.
With newfound free time, he pursued his passions for art and music.
Over the past year he virtually collaborated with other musicians, recorded songs, and experimented with audio and visual elements.
“I think, as an artist, I’m more productive now than I was a year ago,” he said, adding that he can explore things that aren’t crowd pleasing — because there are no crowds. “I’m more honest with myself, as far as what I’m interested in versus what I think others might be interested in. I’ve sort of gotten beyond that, I don’t care so much anymore.”
Four artists, including Tors, discussed pandemic challenges, changes and adaptations on Friday during a roundtable hosted by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
Without venues and audiences, Granite State creatives have switched gears and found other ways to develop skills, do work, and reach the public.
Sarah Anderson, an Exeter-based poet and teacher, runs The Word Barn arts venue with her husband, Ben. When COVID struck, they were forced to cancel 80 events. However they quickly regrouped.
“We definitely had to pivot and be creative like all venues,”Anderson said. “I turned my in-person writing workshop into a Zoom workshop … and my husband built a stage, pretty much in one day, and said ‘Let’s do this, let’s have an outdoor venue.’ So we called it The Word Barn Meadow. It has professional lighting and sound, it’s a real stage, and we hosted concerts all summer and fall.”
In addition, the weekly Word Barn Comedy Night was moved online, and together Anderson and her husband launched The Word Barn Makers Series, virtual workshops covering a variety of topics such as mixology, baking, fermentation, and play writing.
Meanwhile, as a poet, Anderson has adapted to COVID obstacles.
“There is an intimacy to [virtual poetry readings] that you don’t get in person, in a strange way,” she said. “Of course we’d rather be together but in the meantime, if I had a choice, I would choose some kind of connection.”
Some artists have maintained connections with the public, and each other, through social media.
Vivian Beer, a furniture designer/maker based in Pembroke, called social media a source of inspiration and motivation.
“I like to see weird people doing weird things that they’re really into. That’s what I love. Because that makes me realize what I do is absolutely awesome. Even if it has nothing to do with me, that gets me excited,” she said.
Performing artists have discovered new ways to generate revenue and work together online.
Tors embraced new technology after The Loading Dock went into hibernation during COVID. That includes Zoom, music hosting site Bandcamp, and recording apps like Soundtrap and Bandlab.
“You can record stuff and share it with different folks from anywhere, really. As long as they have an internet connection. And they can collaborate on music that they’re working on, sometimes in real time. Which was really exciting,” he said. “Definitely using the digital tools that we have available to us to enhance creativity has been a big change for me.”
Sarah Duclos, the founding artistic director of Neoteric Dance Collaborative of Portsmouth, has posted dance videos on social media. They have been met with a positive response. She also offered classes over Zoom.
“Of course that is a big shift to separate from places where people can gather. But in terms of teaching I had a lot of fun teaching classes online,” she said, noting that online classes required students to dance in non-traditional environments. “The choreography that the students created was so much more interesting in a room that had stuff in it, versus an empty studio.”
Like Tors, Duclos noted that COVID cleared her normally busy schedule. That allowed her to explore filmmaking.
“Having the packed schedule that I usually do, it’s not something that I’ve had time to play with and explore. Now it’s become a necessity and it’s something that I want to do more of,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.