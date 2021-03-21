ST. JOHNSBURY — Fittingly, it took place on the first day of spring.
Singer-songwriter Audrey Drake’s 90-minute performance at The ArtPort on Saturday was a wake-up call for the live music industry after a lengthy COVID-19 hibernation.
Heather Alger, vocalist for local band Fifth Business, was among the 40 or so in attendance. She left the concert feeling something she hasn’t felt in a year.
“Hope,” she said.
Catamount Arts held the invite-only event as a test-run for The ArtPort, its new 24,000 square-foot live performance venue at the Green Mountain Mall.
Attendees were masked, maintained social distance, and sat in separate seating “pods.”
It was the first concert — or, frankly, gathering of any sort — that Alger and her husband, violinist Nick Anzalone, had attended since last March.
“It was nice to be together,” she said, adding that she looks forward to looser restrictions and bigger gatherings at The ArtPort once the pandemic subsides. “I just want to pack this place full of a thousand people with a disco ball. I just want to connect with people. I want to feel their energy, so we can all start to heal.”
Catamount Arts is planning a full summer of live music programming, including the Leavitt AMP Concert Series at Dog Mountain.
Those events will have built-in flexibility, to accommodate COVID developments. The ArtPort figures into those plans.
Its capacity and configuration can be changed, in the event COVID regulations are tightened or loosened. It has the space and airflow to accommodate audiences, and keep them safe from airborne pathogens.
Saturday’s concert was the ArtPort’s inaugural event. Another invite-only show is planned for next weekend. Those run-throughs will allow Catamount Arts to fine-tune COVID protocols, should they be needed moving forward.
It will begin hosting events for the general public in April.
“COVID will be around for a while. Even as we move forward, there’s still going to be ambiguity. So [The ArtPort] gives us the resilience we need to react,” said Catamount Arts executive director Jody Fried.
As vaccinations proceed and Vermont prepares for “a summer more like 2019,” according to Gov. Phil Scott, venues like The ArtPort will help re-establish the live music industry.
It won’t happen overnight.
Audiences may be hesitant to gather at first. Meanwhile, musical acts will need time to reassemble, book gigs, and get back on stage.
Drake canceled a full schedule of “three to four” shows a week when COVID hit. During the pandemic she has performed a handful of times, either outdoors or on Zoom. Saturday was her first indoor concert since March 14, 2020.
“It’s going to be slow. I take it one offer, one gig at a time,” said Drake, noting that she and her bandmates Jarrod Tyler and Mike Moran will perform some outdoor shows this summer. She said COVID will re-shape the live music industry. “I see it as an opportunity to create something different.”
Walking out of the ArtPort on Saturday, Alger and Anzalone were caught up with emotion.
One reason was Catamount Arts’ efforts to create The ArtPort, an act of faith during the pandemic.
“We’re very lucky to have Catamount Arts, the folks that work for them. They bust their asses trying to make things like this happen and we’re super, super lucky to have that resource here,” Anzalone said.
The other reason was more personal. Alger and Anzalone rediscovered something of themselves at the show. It was a reminder of how much they missed live music during the pandemic. Especially after a winter that felt particularly long and dark.
“We’ve been through a lot. Just with COVID. We’ve been separated from other people. We’re musicians and we haven’t been able to sing, we haven’t been able to play out, we haven’t been able to connect,” Alger said.
Added Anzalone, “A lot of times you batten down the hatches and you don’t realize how much you’ve lost until you get a taste of what it was like before.”
