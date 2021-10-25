Arts Council Cultural Recovery Grants Support Area Groups, Organizations
Buy Now

Cobleigh Library is one of 24 area organizations that was given Cultural Recovery Grant funding through the Vermont Arts Council.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout, the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities have awarded $1.16 million in recovery funding to 144 Vermont arts and humanities organizations through a collaborative program.

Twenty-four award recipients come from the local area. Combined these recipients were granted $165,000.

The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and funded through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Arts and/or humanities organizations incorporated in the state of Vermont with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status were eligible to apply for the grants, which covered general operating or project expenses of $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the organization’s size.

In 2020, the two organizations jointly gave over $780,000 in Covid-19 Emergency Relief Grants to 123 cultural organizations. The Arts Council also oversaw $5 million in Economic Recovery grants allocated by the Vermont state legislature in July 2020 to further support Vermont cultural organizations.

The Vermont cultural organizations that applied for the most recent grant program reported $36 million in lost revenue since March 2020.

Vermont’s broader creative sector, which includes arts and culture nonprofits as well as creative businesses, provides more than 40,000 jobs annually and comprises 9.3% of all employment in Vermont, higher than the national average.

“The cultural sector is poised to help Vermont recover, but arts and culture nonprofits are still struggling,” said Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “The American Rescue Plan Act funds provide critical support to ensure that our museums, theaters, galleries and studios will be there for Vermont when the worst of this pandemic is behind us, to bring us back together, inspire us, and enable our communities to thrive again.”

“Vermonters in all 14 counties, in towns from Canaan to Bennington, and from Brattleboro to Grand Isle are benefiting from this desperately needed funding provided by the NEH and NEA,” said Vermont Humanities Executive Director Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup. “We are grateful for the support shown by our congressional delegation that ensured that the cultural sector is not forgotten.”

A total of $135 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were allocated to both the NEH and NEA, with 40 percent of the funds to be distributed to state, jurisdictional, and regional arts and humanities organizations for regranting through their respective funding programs. The remaining 60 percent of the ARP money is awarded by the NEA and NEH directly to non-profit organizations to assist the field in its response to and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local Recipients

AHA Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Newport: $5,000

Bread and Puppet Theatre, Glover: $10,000

Brighton Community Forum, Brighton: $5,000

Cabot Arts, Cabot: $5,000

Cabot Historical Society, Cabot: $5,000

Catamount Film and Arts Center, St. Johnsbury: $15,000

Circus Barn, Greensboro: $15,000

Cobleigh Public Library, Lyndon: $5,000

Craftsbury Public Library, Craftsbury Common: $5,000

Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, St. Johnsbury: $15,000

Greater Barton Arts, Barton: $5,000

Haskell Free Library, Derby Line: $5,000

Kingdom County Productions, Barnet: $10,000

Northeast Kingdom All Stars, St. Johnsbury: $5,000

Northeast Kingdom Arts Council, Hardwick: $5,000

Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, Craftsbury: $5,000

Orleans County Historical Society, Brownington: $10,000

Scrag Mountain Music, Marshfield: $5,000

St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, St. Johnsbury: $5,000

The Foundry Workshop, Lyndon: $5,000

Upright Steeple Society, Lyndon: $5,000

Wheelock Mountain Farm, West Wheelock: $5,000

White Pine Association, Newbury: $5,000

Wonder Arts, Greensboro: $5,000

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments