Arts Council Cultural Recovery Grants Support Area Groups, Organizations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout, the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities have awarded $1.16 million in recovery funding to 144 Vermont arts and humanities organizations through a collaborative program.
Twenty-four award recipients come from the local area. Combined these recipients were granted $165,000.
The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and funded through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).
Arts and/or humanities organizations incorporated in the state of Vermont with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status were eligible to apply for the grants, which covered general operating or project expenses of $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the organization’s size.
In 2020, the two organizations jointly gave over $780,000 in Covid-19 Emergency Relief Grants to 123 cultural organizations. The Arts Council also oversaw $5 million in Economic Recovery grants allocated by the Vermont state legislature in July 2020 to further support Vermont cultural organizations.
The Vermont cultural organizations that applied for the most recent grant program reported $36 million in lost revenue since March 2020.
Vermont’s broader creative sector, which includes arts and culture nonprofits as well as creative businesses, provides more than 40,000 jobs annually and comprises 9.3% of all employment in Vermont, higher than the national average.
“The cultural sector is poised to help Vermont recover, but arts and culture nonprofits are still struggling,” said Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “The American Rescue Plan Act funds provide critical support to ensure that our museums, theaters, galleries and studios will be there for Vermont when the worst of this pandemic is behind us, to bring us back together, inspire us, and enable our communities to thrive again.”
“Vermonters in all 14 counties, in towns from Canaan to Bennington, and from Brattleboro to Grand Isle are benefiting from this desperately needed funding provided by the NEH and NEA,” said Vermont Humanities Executive Director Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup. “We are grateful for the support shown by our congressional delegation that ensured that the cultural sector is not forgotten.”
A total of $135 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were allocated to both the NEH and NEA, with 40 percent of the funds to be distributed to state, jurisdictional, and regional arts and humanities organizations for regranting through their respective funding programs. The remaining 60 percent of the ARP money is awarded by the NEA and NEH directly to non-profit organizations to assist the field in its response to and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Local Recipients
AHA Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Newport: $5,000
Bread and Puppet Theatre, Glover: $10,000
Brighton Community Forum, Brighton: $5,000
Cabot Arts, Cabot: $5,000
Cabot Historical Society, Cabot: $5,000
Catamount Film and Arts Center, St. Johnsbury: $15,000
Circus Barn, Greensboro: $15,000
Cobleigh Public Library, Lyndon: $5,000
Craftsbury Public Library, Craftsbury Common: $5,000
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, St. Johnsbury: $15,000
Greater Barton Arts, Barton: $5,000
Haskell Free Library, Derby Line: $5,000
Kingdom County Productions, Barnet: $10,000
Northeast Kingdom All Stars, St. Johnsbury: $5,000
Northeast Kingdom Arts Council, Hardwick: $5,000
Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, Craftsbury: $5,000
Orleans County Historical Society, Brownington: $10,000
Scrag Mountain Music, Marshfield: $5,000
St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, St. Johnsbury: $5,000
The Foundry Workshop, Lyndon: $5,000
Upright Steeple Society, Lyndon: $5,000
Wheelock Mountain Farm, West Wheelock: $5,000
White Pine Association, Newbury: $5,000
Wonder Arts, Greensboro: $5,000
