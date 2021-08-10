Arts & Entertainment Calendar For The Week Of Aug. 12

Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you’d like to see here? Submit events at caledonianrecord.com
PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up
Thursday, Aug. 12
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Sean Kelly of The Samples. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Stephen Kellogg. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
Limp Bizkit: Rock. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, Aug. 13
MUSIC
Melvin Seals & JGB: An evening of blues, funk, and rock with former Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist/organist Melvin Seals. 8 p.m. Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak, Jay, Vt. For more info visit jaypeakresort.com/things-to-do/events/vermont-roots-roadshow. $$$
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Comedian Mike Lemme: Mike Lemme performs a 60 minute solo comedy shot at Nightshade Contemporary Art Gallery, 4 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. 7:45 to 9 p.m. This is a 21+ show, BYOB and vaccinations are required.
EVENTS
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
Saturday, Aug. 14
MUSIC
Vermont Roots Roadshow: Jay Peak hosts the Vermont Roots Roadshow, a celebration of the state’s legacy of traditional and original music. Features performances by Vermont acts Ida Mae Specker and Terrible Mountain Stringband, Maple Run Band, Saints & Liars, Sarah King, and Western Terrestrials. 4 p.m. to midnight. Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak, Jay, Vt. For more info visit jaypeakresort.com/things-to-do/events/vermont-roots-roadshow. $$
North Country Chamber Players: Antonin Dvorak’s Terzetto and complementary works by Cherubini and Le Beouf. 4 p.m. Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Kamik 5K: Race & walk begin at 10 a.m. Prizes at 11:15. Live entertainment, lunch and beer tent at 11:30 a.m. Follows the former Tender 5K course with a start/finish at 571 Industrial Park Rd., Littleton, N.H. For more info or to register visit kamik5k.org
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
Sunday, Aug. 15
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Blue/funk/gospel performer Rev. Osagyefo Sekou. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Singer-songwriter Adam Reczek. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: Antonin Dvorak’s Terzetto and complementary works by Cherubini and Le Beouf. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: British Invasion hit-makers. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
Monday, Aug. 16
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, Aug. 17
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Live streamed. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, Aug. 18
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. The Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, Aug. 19
MUSIC
Marbin: Progressive jazz-rock band from Chicago. 8 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Bridget Lally. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Yacht Rock Review: Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, Aug. 20
MUSIC
Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.
Dropkick Murphys: Punk. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Vermont Comedy Divas: Stand-up comedy featuring Hillary Boone, Josie Leavitt, Susanne Schmidt, and Autumn Spencer. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Rated for ages 16+. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Saturday, Aug. 21
MUSIC
The Worst featuring Dana Colley: Portland, Maine, rock band The Worst featuring saxophonist Dana College (Morphine). Opening is hardcore act Psych Ward Disco. 8 to 11 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$
August West Festival: Now in its almost 17th year, the August West Festival both celebrates the music of The Grateful Dead, but also the community in and around the Jay Peak Area. Food and craft vendors, tie dyeing, and free live music from Dead Sessions Lite, and Rick Redington & The Luv. Noon to 5 p.m. The Green (next to Jay Country Store), Jay, Vt. For more info visit jaypeakresort.com/things-to-do/events/vermont-roots-roadshow
Dwight & Nicole: American roots act Dwight & Nicole. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Little Big Town: Country. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
The 48th Annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb: Cyclists tackle The Rockpile, riding 7.6 miles to the summit. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. To benefit the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. For more info visit mwarbh.org
Sunday, Aug. 22
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Ghanian fusion dance band Kotoko Brass. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Ann Wilson tribute band Heartless. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
Korn: Rock. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
Monday, Aug. 23
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Colebrook, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, Aug. 24
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band: Rock. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
The Addams Family: In this original musical comedy, the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, Aug. 25
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band: Rock. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. The Rialto, 80 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
The Addams Family: In this original musical comedy, the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Caledonia County Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Royal Hanneford Circus at 7 and 9 p.m. Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville, Vt. caledoniacountyfair.com. $$
Thursday, Aug. 26
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Glen Comstock. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Jason Spooner Band & Pete Kilpatrick Band. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
Jason Mraz: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. Medallion Opera House, Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Caledonia County Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Cletus T. Judd country music parody at 8:30 p.m. Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville, Vt. caledoniacountyfair.com. $$
Friday, Aug. 27
MUSIC
Darius Rucker: Country. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Best Of Patchwork: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Caledonia County Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Royal Hanneford Circus at 6 and 9 p.m. Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville, Vt. caledoniacountyfair.com. $$
Saturday, Aug. 28
MUSIC
Moxie/Lucid Elephants/Mad Mesa: 8 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$
PERFORMANCE
The Addams Family: In this original musical comedy, the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Vermont Shakespeare Festival: VSF presents a new show composed of text from each one of the Bard’s 37 plays. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Rated for ages 16+. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Caledonia County Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Ultimate Aldean tribute band at 8:15 p.m. Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville, Vt. caledoniacountyfair.com. $$
Sunday, Aug. 29
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Maine-based indie duo Oshima Brothers. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Roots rock/Americana/blues/folk/jazz group The Jason Spooner Band. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
Pitbull: Rap. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Caledonia County Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Demo Derby qualifying at 1 p.m., finals at 6 p.m. Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville, Vt. caledoniacountyfair.com. $$
