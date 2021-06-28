Arts & Entertainment calendar for the week of July 1

Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you’d like to see here? Submit events at caledonianrecord.com
PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up
Tuesday, June 29
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, June 30
MUSIC
Heiland Consort: Classical chamber music inspired by the natural world. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. York Street Meeting House, 153 York St., Lyndon, Vt. Admission by donation.
Thursday, July 1
MUSIC
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Iron Furnace Brewing, 115 Main St., Franconia, N.H.
EVENTS
Harold & Maude: 50th anniversary screening of cult classic Harold & Maude. 8:30 p.m. Dow Field, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org, $$-$$$
Friday, July 2
MUSIC
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: A woodwind Quartet (flute/oboe/clarinet/bassoon) takes the audience through 120 years of American music from Tin Pan Alley to Carnegie Hall. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Parker Hill Band. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: KT Tunstall with Jason Spooner. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Littleton First Friday Arts: Arts, culture, and entertainment at various locations in downtown Littleton starting at 5 p.m. Live music by the Morris Manning Group at Littleton Riverfront Commons from 8 to 10 p.m. Free admission. For a map, schedule or more information visit littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com
Saturday, July 3
MUSIC
Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.
Old Dominion: Country music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
EVENTS
Burklyn Arts Summer Fair: Music, food, artisan craft vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lyndonville Bandstand Park, 50 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. Free admission. For more info visit burklyn-arts.org/j
Sunday, July 4
MUSIC
Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$
Old Dominion: Country music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
Monday, July 5
MUSIC
Old Dominion: Country music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, July 6
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Live streamed. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
