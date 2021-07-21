Arts & Entertainment Calendar for the Week of July 22

Vermont Vaudeville performs two shows at the Highland Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up

Thursday, July 22

MUSIC

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Glen Comstock. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Chris Barron of Spin Doctors. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com

EVENTS

School Of Rock: Outdoor screening of comedy hit. 8:30 p.m. Bethlehem Baseball Field, Elm Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

PERFORMANCE

Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Friday, July 23

MUSIC

Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: The Brothers Grateful Blues Band. Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and other blues/rock classics. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.

Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.

Joan Osborne: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

EVENTS

Vibe Check: Littleton’s ONLY queer dance party. 7 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. Free admission. ID required for BYOB. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com.

Saturday, July 24

MUSIC

Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Iron Furnace Brewing, 115 Main St., Franconia, N.H.

North Country Chamber Players: Playful and evocative fantasies, dreams, and lullabies by Britten, Golijov and Kenji Bunch will precede Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

PERFORMANCE

Vermont Vaudeville: Hardwick-based troupe performs its latest production, The New Normal, featuring new comedy, stunts, music and more. Two shows at 2 p.m and 6 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

Sunday, July 25

MUSIC

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Eclectic Brookyn-based act The Blue Dahlia. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/

Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Bluegrass artist NewFound Grass. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.

North Country Chamber Players: Playful and evocative fantasies, dreams, and lullabies by Britten, Golijov and Kenji Bunch will precede Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

PERFORMANCE

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENTS

Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Victoria Redel & Marie Howe. 3 to 4 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

Monday, July 26

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Colebrook, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Tuesday, July 27

PERFORMANCE

The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Wednesday, July 28

MUSIC

Chris Stapleton: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. The Rialto, 80 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Thursday, July 29

MUSIC

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Leah Cate. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

Cobra Fantastic: P-Funk meets Zappa meets Sun Ra. 7:30 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$

Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Kat Wright. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com

Chris Stapleton: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

EVENTS

Big Night: 25th anniversary, outdoor screening of the comedy-drama classic. 8:30 p.m. Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

Friday, July 30

MUSIC

Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: The Barnyard Incident. Rock, jazz, bluegrass and country. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.

Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 6 to 9 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.

Chris Stapleton: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

EVENT

New England Forest Rally: Two-day stage rally takes place on the back roads and logging tracks of western Maine and northern New Hampshire. Spectators will be allowed with limited COVID restrictions. For more info visit newenglandforestrally.com

Saturday, July 31

MUSIC

Cane Corso/A Shadow of Jaguar: Hard-hitting rock band Cane Corso and rock duo A Shadow of Jaguar. 8 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$

Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.

North Country Chamber Players: Beethoven’s revolutionary eleventh string quartet, “Serioso.” 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

Billy Strings: Bluegrass. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Branche: Circus show for all ages. A collaboration between Cirque Barcode and Acting For Climate. Two performances at 3 to 5 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENT

Lancaster Family Block Party: The former Lancaster Street Fair has changed names and location, moving to the Colonel Town Fields on Summer Street. Games, music, vendors, food, a co-ed softball tournament, and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional info visit the Facebook event page or facebook.com/Ourcommunitiesrock

New England Forest Rally: Two-day stage rally takes place on the back roads and logging tracks of western Maine and northern New Hampshire. Spectators will be allowed with limited COVID restrictions. For more info visit newenglandforestrally.com

Sunday, Aug. 1

MUSIC

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Rock/pop/hip-hop band Juice. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/

Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Indie/alternative band Brother Moses. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.

North Country Chamber Players: Beethoven’s revolutionary eleventh string quartet, “Serioso.” 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

Billy Strings: Bluegrass. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

