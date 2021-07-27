Arts & Entertainment Calendar for the Week of July 29

Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you’d like to see here? Submit events at caledonianrecord.com
PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up
Thursday, July 29
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Leah Cate. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Cobra Fantastic: P-Funk meets Zappa meets Sun Ra. 7:30 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Kat Wright. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
Chris Stapleton: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Big Night: 25th anniversary, outdoor screening of the comedy-drama classic. 8:30 p.m. Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
North Haverhill Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. ‘North Haverhill’s Got Talent’ Finals at 8 p.m. North Haverhill Fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway, Haverhill, N.H. nohaverhillfair.com. $$
Friday, July 30
MUSIC
Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: The Barnyard Incident. Rock, jazz, bluegrass and country. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 6 to 9 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.
Chris Stapleton: Singer-songwriter. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENT
New England Forest Rally: Two-day stage rally takes place on the back roads and logging tracks of western Maine and northern New Hampshire. Spectators will be allowed with limited COVID restrictions. For more info visit newenglandforestrally.com
North Haverhill Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Tribute To Bruce Springsteen at 8:30 p.m. North Haverhill Fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway, Haverhill, N.H. nohaverhillfair.com. $$
Saturday, July 31
MUSIC
Cane Corso/A Shadow of Jaguar: Hard-hitting rock band Cane Corso and rock duo A Shadow of Jaguar. 8 p.m. The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. All ages. For more info visit theloadingdocknh.com. $$
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.
North Country Chamber Players: Beethoven’s revolutionary eleventh string quartet, “Serioso.” 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Billy Strings: Bluegrass. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Branche: Circus show for all ages. A collaboration between Cirque Barcode and Acting For Climate. Two performances at 3 to 5 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
Lancaster Family Block Party: The former Lancaster Street Fair has changed names and location, moving to the Colonel Town Fields on Summer Street. Games, music, vendors, food, a co-ed softball tournament, and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional info visit the Facebook event page or facebook.com/Ourcommunitiesrock
New England Forest Rally: Two-day stage rally takes place on the back roads and logging tracks of western Maine and northern New Hampshire. Spectators will be allowed with limited COVID restrictions. For more info visit newenglandforestrally.com
North Haverhill Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Recycled Percussion at 8 p.m. North Haverhill Fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway, Haverhill, N.H. nohaverhillfair.com. $$
Sunday, Aug. 1
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Rock/pop/hip-hop band Juice. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Indie/alternative band Brother Moses. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: Beethoven’s revolutionary eleventh string quartet, “Serioso.” 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Billy Strings: Bluegrass. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
North Haverhill Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Johnny Cash Tribute Band at 4 p.m. North Haverhill Fairgrounds, 1299 Dartmouth College Highway, Haverhill, N.H. nohaverhillfair.com. $$
Monday, Aug. 2
PERFORMANCE
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, Aug. 3
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Live streamed. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, Aug. 4
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. The Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, Aug. 5
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Mikala Woods. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Michael Glabicki or Rusted Root. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
PERFORMANCE
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, Aug. 6
MUSIC
Myra Flynn: Singer-songwriter Myra Flynn. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.
Luke Bryan: Country. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENT
Littleton First Friday Arts: Arts, culture, and entertainment at various locations in downtown Littleton starting at 5 p.m. Live music by Donkilo! Afro Funk Orchestra at Littleton Riverfront Commons from 8 to 10 p.m. Free admission. For a map, schedule or more information visit littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com
Saturday, Aug. 7
MUSIC
North Country Chamber Players: Mozartiana. 4 p.m. Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Luke Bryan: Country. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Danville Fair: Rides, games, exhibits, food, live entertainment and more. Danville Green, Danville, Vt. www.danvillevtchamber.org/danville-fair/
Sunday, Aug. 8
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Pop-rock act Mike Mains and the Branches. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Six-piece pop/rock/soul band Imagine That. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: Mozartiana. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Mary Ruefle and Julia Alvarez. 3 to 4 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
Monday, Aug. 9
MUSIC
Hall & Oates: Pop rock duo. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Disaster!: Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and rampant wildlife can’t stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York’s first floating casino and discothèque. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, Aug. 10
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, Aug. 11
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. The Rialto, 80 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, Aug. 12
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: Sean Kelly of The Samples. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Stephen Kellogg. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
Limp Bizkit: Rock. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
The Good, The Bad & The Cool: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Kinky Boots: Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, Aug. 13
MUSIC
Melvin Seals & JGB: An evening of blues, funk, and rock with former Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist/organist Melvin Seals. 8 p.m. Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak, Jay, Vt. For more info visit jaypeakresort.com/things-to-do/events/vermont-roots-roadshow. $$$
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Halloween Mystery Show: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Amadeus: The composer Antonio Salieri must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — but not before setting out to destroy him. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Comedian Mike Lemme: Mike Lemme performs a 60 minute solo comedy shot at Nightshade Contemporary Art Gallery, 4 Mill St., Littleton, N.H. 7:45 to 9 p.m. This is a 21+ show, BYOB and vaccinations are required.
EVENTS
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
Saturday, Aug. 14
MUSIC
Vermont Roots Roadshow: Jay Peak hosts the Vermont Roots Roadshow, a celebration of the state’s legacy of traditional and original music. Features performances by Vermont acts Ida Mae Specker and Terrible Mountain Stringband, Maple Run Band, Saints & Liars, Sarah King, and Western Terrestrials. 4 p.m. to midnight. Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak, Jay, Vt. For more info visit jaypeakresort.com/things-to-do/events/vermont-roots-roadshow. $$
North Country Chamber Players: Antonin Dvorak’s Terzetto and complementary works by Cherubini and Le Beouf. 4 p.m. Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Kamik 5K: Race & walk begin at 10 a.m. Prizes at 11:15. Live entertainment, lunch and beer tent at 11:30 a.m. Follows the former Tender 5K course with a start/finish at 571 Industrial Park Rd., Littleton, N.H. For more info or to register visit kamik5k.org
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
Sunday, Aug. 15
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Blue/funk/gospel performer Rev. Osagyefo Sekou. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Singer-songwriter Adam Reczek. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: Antonin Dvorak’s Terzetto and complementary works by Cherubini and Le Beouf. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
Mountain Music & Arts Festival: Three-day festival (Aug. 13-15) featuring Adam Ezra Group, Sly Richard, West End Blend, The Quins, and more. Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: British Invasion hit-makers. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
2021 Subaru “Climb To The Clouds”: Festival area and paddock open Aug. 13, practice on Aug. 14, race day on Aug. 15. Mt. Washington Auto Road, Gorham, N.H. For ticket, schedule and spectator info visist mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds
