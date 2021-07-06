Arts & Entertainment Calendar For the Week of July 8
Buy Now

Kat Wright performs with the Indomitable Soul Band perform at NEMBAfest in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2017. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you’d like to see here? Submit events at caledonianrecord.com

— — — — — —

PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up

— — — — — —

Thursday, July 8

MUSIC

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

EVENTS

Science On Screen: Presentation on Mars teraforming followed by a screening of the film Total Recall. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

PERFORMANCE

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Friday, July 9

MUSIC

Kat Wright: Singer/songwriter Kat Wright performs an acoustic set with guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: Adam Reczek Band. Rock/folk fusion. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.

Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Saturday, July 10

MUSIC

Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: String quartet featuring VSO musicians. 3 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free.

Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Iron Furnace Brewing, 115 Main St., Franconia, N.H.

PERFORMANCE

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENT

Hey St. J #getdowntown: A free, family friendly performing arts series in downtown St. Johnsbury. Featuring live music at various locations. For more info visit catamountarts.org/community-art-outreach/hey-st-j-getdowntown

Franconia Old Home Day: Parade at 1 p.m. (theme “What Did You Miss In 2020?”). Live music at Dow Park. Fireworks at dusk. For more info visit franconianh.org/events

Sunday, July 11

MUSIC

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Hu Dost. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/

PERFORMANCE

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENTS

Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Chard DeNiord and Syndey Lea. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

Monday, July 12

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Colebrook, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Tuesday, July 13

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Wednesday, July 14

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. The Rialto, 80 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Thursday, July 15

MUSIC

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Randy Messieno. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: The Adam Ezra Group. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com

Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Adam Gardner of Guster & Marc Robert of OAR. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$

EVENT

The Eagle Huntress w/ live Squam Lake raptors: Join a Squam Lake Science naturalist and meet live raptors that call New Hampshire home. Followed by a screening of the film The Eagle Huntress. 6:30 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, Main St., Bethlehem. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Friday, July 16

MUSIC

Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: Ericka Cushing & Friends. Soulful covers, enchanting originals. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.

Asleep At The Wheel: Grammy-winning country music group. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$

Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Vermont Suitcase Company: Eight actors and seven all-new puppets stage a raucous, rowdy, relevent rendition of Robin Hood. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Saturday, July 17

MUSIC

Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.

Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$

North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

PERFORMANCE

Disaster: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENT

Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade: Lyndonville hosts the 40th anniversary Stars & Stripes Festival. Parade through downtown starts at 10 a.m. (theme “Thank You Essential Workers”) followed by Lyndonville Rotary Club barbecue and live music by folk/blues band Chickweed at Bandstand Park. Crafters and vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

MUSIC

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Chad Hollister Band. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/

Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Roots/blue/country/rock artist Dan Walker. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.

North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org

PERFORMANCE

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments