Arts & Entertainment Calendar For the Week of July 8

Thursday, July 8
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
EVENTS
Science On Screen: Presentation on Mars teraforming followed by a screening of the film Total Recall. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, July 9
MUSIC
Kat Wright: Singer/songwriter Kat Wright performs an acoustic set with guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: Adam Reczek Band. Rock/folk fusion. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.
Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Saturday, July 10
MUSIC
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: String quartet featuring VSO musicians. 3 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free.
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Iron Furnace Brewing, 115 Main St., Franconia, N.H.
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
Hey St. J #getdowntown: A free, family friendly performing arts series in downtown St. Johnsbury. Featuring live music at various locations. For more info visit catamountarts.org/community-art-outreach/hey-st-j-getdowntown
Franconia Old Home Day: Parade at 1 p.m. (theme “What Did You Miss In 2020?”). Live music at Dow Park. Fireworks at dusk. For more info visit franconianh.org/events
Sunday, July 11
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Hu Dost. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Chard DeNiord and Syndey Lea. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
Monday, July 12
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Colebrook, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, July 13
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, July 14
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players.10 a.m. The Rialto, 80 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, July 15
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Randy Messieno. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
Lake Morey Resort Waterfront Concert Series: The Adam Ezra Group. 8 p.m. Free admission. Lake More Resort, 82 Clubhouse Rd., Fairlee, Vt. For more info visit lakemoreyresort.com
Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series: Adam Gardner of Guster & Marc Robert of OAR. 6 p.m. Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vt. For more info visit sprucepeak.com/concerts. $$$-$$$$
EVENT
The Eagle Huntress w/ live Squam Lake raptors: Join a Squam Lake Science naturalist and meet live raptors that call New Hampshire home. Followed by a screening of the film The Eagle Huntress. 6:30 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, Main St., Bethlehem. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 10 a.m. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, July 16
MUSIC
Rockin’ In The Park Concert Series: Ericka Cushing & Friends. Soulful covers, enchanting originals. 7 p.m. Centennial Park, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Free.
Asleep At The Wheel: Grammy-winning country music group. 7:30 p.m. The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, N.H. For more info visit flyingmonkeynh.com. $$$-$$$$
Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Vermont Suitcase Company: Eight actors and seven all-new puppets stage a raucous, rowdy, relevent rendition of Robin Hood. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Saturday, July 17
MUSIC
Holly Furlone: Singer-songwriter. Noon to 3 p.m. Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., Littleton, N.H.
Tedeschi Trucks: Blues and rock music. Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion. For more info visit banknhpavilion.com. $$$-$$$$
North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Disaster: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade: Lyndonville hosts the 40th anniversary Stars & Stripes Festival. Parade through downtown starts at 10 a.m. (theme “Thank You Essential Workers”) followed by Lyndonville Rotary Club barbecue and live music by folk/blues band Chickweed at Bandstand Park. Crafters and vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Chad Hollister Band. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
Bethlehem Gazebo Concerts: Roots/blue/country/rock artist Dan Walker. 6 p.m. Bethlehem Gazebo, Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission.
North Country Chamber Players: German Baroque composer Georg Phillip Telemann. 4 p.m. Dow Park Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, donations appreciated. For more info visit northcountrychamberplayers.org
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
