Arts & Entertainment calendar for the week of June 24

Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you’d like to see here? Email the date, time, and details to Record.Events@outlook.com.
— — — — — —
PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up
— — — — — —
Thursday, June 24
EVENTS
Science On Screen: Presentation on cyber security followed by a screening of the film Searching. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
Friday, June 25
MUSIC
Adam Reczek Band: Singer-songwriter Adam Reczek performs at the Remich Park gazebo in Littleton from 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission.
A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll Music Festival: Two-day festival featuring rising country stars (Samantha Rae & Whiskey 6, Houston Bernard Band, Fiddle Witch) and top New England rock acts (Kim Wilcox Band, Jester Jigs, Hi-Way 5, Ghost Train). Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Neon Picnic Street Performance Series: World touring street performers take the outdoor stage with an all-ages circus and comedy show. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
EVENTS
Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$
Strawberry Festival: Dinner, dessert, music and dancing. Live music by Tritium Well. 4 to 7 p.m. West Burke Park, across from Aldrich’s General Store, 196 Route 5A, West Burke, Vt.
Saturday, June 26
MUSIC
A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll Music Festival: Two-day festival featuring rising country stars (Samantha Rae & Whiskey 6, Houston Bernard Band, Fiddle Witch) and top New England rock acts (Kim Wilcox Band, Jester Jigs, Hi-Way 5, Ghost Train). Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com
PERFORMANCE
Bubble & Squeak: Free season-opening revue. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org
EVENTS
Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$
White Mountains Triathlon: Event returns to Cannon Mountain. Choose from three distances (half, Olympic and sprint). For more info visit www.millenniumrunning.com/whitemountainstri
Sunday, June 27
EVENTS
Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$
Tuesday, June 29
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, June 30
MUSIC
Heiland Consort: Classical chamber music inspired by the natural world. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. York Street Meeting House, 153 York St., Lyndon, Vt. Admission by donation.
Thursday, July 1
EVENTS
Harold & Maude: 50th anniversary screening of cult classic Harold & Maude. 8:30 p.m. Dow Field, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org, $$-$$$
Friday, July 2
MUSIC
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: A woodwind Quartet (flute/oboe/clarinet/bassoon) takes the audience through 120 years of American music from Tin Pan Alley to Carnegie Hall. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Parker Hill Band. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
EVENTS
Littleton First Friday Arts: Arts, culture, and entertainment at various locations in downtown Littleton starting at 5 p.m. Live music by the Morris Manning Group at Littleton Riverfront Commons from 8 to 10 p.m. Free admission. For a map, schedule or more information visit littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com
Saturday, July 3
MUSIC
Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$
EVENTS
Burklyn Arts Summer Fair: Music, food, artisan craft vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lyndonville Bandstand Park, 50 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. Free admission. For more info visit burklyn-arts.org/j
Sunday, July 4
MUSIC
Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$
Monday, July 5
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Tuesday, July 6
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Live streamed. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Wednesday, July 7
PERFORMANCE
Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. The Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Thursday, July 8
MUSIC
Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc
EVENTS
Science On Screen: Presentation on Mars teraforming followed by a screening of the film Total Recall. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org
PERFORMANCE
American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Friday, July 9
MUSIC
Kat Wright: Singer/songwriter Kat Wright performs an acoustic set with guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$
Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.
PERFORMANCE
Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $
Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Saturday, July 10
MUSIC
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: String quartet featuring VSO musicians. 3 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free.
PERFORMANCE
Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENT
Hey St. J #getdowntown: A free, family friendly performing arts series in downtown St. Johnsbury. Featuring live music at various locations. For more info visit catamountarts.org/community-art-outreach/hey-st-j-getdowntown
Franconia Old Home Day: Parade at 1 p.m. (theme “What Did You Miss In 2020?”). Live music at Dow Park. Fireworks at dusk. For more info visit franconianh.org/events
Sunday, July 11
MUSIC
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Hu Dost. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/
PERFORMANCE
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$
EVENTS
Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Chard DeNiord and Syndey Lea. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.