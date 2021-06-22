Arts & Entertainment calendar for the week of June 24
Have an arts, entertainment & culture event you'd like to see here? Email the date, time, and details to Record.Events@outlook.com.

— — — — — —

PRICE KEY: $ - Under $10; $$ - $10 to $29; $$$ - $30 to $49; $$$$ - $50 & up

— — — — — —

Thursday, June 24

EVENTS

Science On Screen: Presentation on cyber security followed by a screening of the film Searching. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

Friday, June 25

MUSIC

Adam Reczek Band: Singer-songwriter Adam Reczek performs at the Remich Park gazebo in Littleton from 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission.

A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll Music Festival: Two-day festival featuring rising country stars (Samantha Rae & Whiskey 6, Houston Bernard Band, Fiddle Witch) and top New England rock acts (Kim Wilcox Band, Jester Jigs, Hi-Way 5, Ghost Train). Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Neon Picnic Street Performance Series: World touring street performers take the outdoor stage with an all-ages circus and comedy show. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

EVENTS

Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$

Strawberry Festival: Dinner, dessert, music and dancing. Live music by Tritium Well. 4 to 7 p.m. West Burke Park, across from Aldrich’s General Store, 196 Route 5A, West Burke, Vt.

Saturday, June 26

MUSIC

A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock & Roll Music Festival: Two-day festival featuring rising country stars (Samantha Rae & Whiskey 6, Houston Bernard Band, Fiddle Witch) and top New England rock acts (Kim Wilcox Band, Jester Jigs, Hi-Way 5, Ghost Train). Melody Mountain Farm, 161 Lake Tarleton Rd., Warren, N.H. For more info visit melodymountainfarm.com

PERFORMANCE

Bubble & Squeak: Free season-opening revue. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org

EVENTS

Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$

White Mountains Triathlon: Event returns to Cannon Mountain. Choose from three distances (half, Olympic and sprint). For more info visit www.millenniumrunning.com/whitemountainstri

Sunday, June 27

EVENTS

Moore Dam Fishing Tournament: Three day bass, pike, trout and perch fishing tournament to benefit the Azimuth Check Foundation for disabled veterans/first responders. Friday through Sunday. Online registration closes at 7 p.m. June 23, onsite registration will be available at the Moore Dam check-in station. For more information visit facebook.com/FishMooreNH. $$$

Tuesday, June 29

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. Live stream option. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Wednesday, June 30

MUSIC

Heiland Consort: Classical chamber music inspired by the natural world. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. York Street Meeting House, 153 York St., Lyndon, Vt. Admission by donation.

Thursday, July 1

EVENTS

Harold & Maude: 50th anniversary screening of cult classic Harold & Maude. 8:30 p.m. Dow Field, Franconia, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

PERFORMANCE

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org, $$-$$$

Friday, July 2

MUSIC

Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: A woodwind Quartet (flute/oboe/clarinet/bassoon) takes the audience through 120 years of American music from Tin Pan Alley to Carnegie Hall. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free but registration is suggested and pre-ordering dinner is encouraged. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: Parker Hill Band. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

EVENTS

Littleton First Friday Arts: Arts, culture, and entertainment at various locations in downtown Littleton starting at 5 p.m. Live music by the Morris Manning Group at Littleton Riverfront Commons from 8 to 10 p.m. Free admission. For a map, schedule or more information visit littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com

Saturday, July 3

MUSIC

Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$

EVENTS

Burklyn Arts Summer Fair: Music, food, artisan craft vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lyndonville Bandstand Park, 50 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. Free admission. For more info visit burklyn-arts.org/j

Sunday, July 4

MUSIC

Bandemic, Beer & Music Festival: Two-day music festival featuring headliners Zeme Libre (Saturday) and The Blind Owl Band (Sunday). 2 to 9:15 p.m. Rek-Lis Brewing, 2085 Main St., Bethlehem, N,H. Tickets available at the door. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org or reklisbrewing.com/4th-of-july. $$

Monday, July 5

PERFORMANCE

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Tuesday, July 6

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Live streamed. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Wednesday, July 7

PERFORMANCE

Born To Entertain: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. The Colonial Theatre, 2050 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Thursday, July 8

MUSIC

Lisbon Summer Concert Series: DC3. 6 p.m. Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry, 25 Central St., Lisbon, N.H. Farmers market and concessions available. For more info visit facebook.com/Lisbonmainstreeetinc

EVENTS

Science On Screen: Presentation on Mars teraforming followed by a screening of the film Total Recall. 8 p.m. The White Mountain School — Ruhl Family Amphitheatre, 371 West Farm Rd., Bethlehem, N.H. Free admission, registration required. For more information or to register visit bethlehemcolonial.org

PERFORMANCE

American Idiot: Rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum concept album. Two shows, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Friday, July 9

MUSIC

Kat Wright: Singer/songwriter Kat Wright performs an acoustic set with guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org. $$

Patrick Ross: Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew on Newbury, Vt., town common. Free admission. 6 to 8 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

Cinderella: Family-friendly, kid-centric show presented by the Patchwork Players. 11 a.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $

Buyer and Cellar: Outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Saturday, July 10

MUSIC

Vermont Symphony Orchestra Home & Gardens Tour: String quartet featuring VSO musicians. 3 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free.

PERFORMANCE

Hello, Dolly!: Iconic Broadway musical about a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, N.Y., in order to find a match for a miserly half-millionaire. Bursting with humor, romance and high-energy dancing. Two shows 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Rd., Whitefield, N.H. For more info visit www.weathervanenh.org. $$-$$$

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENT

Hey St. J #getdowntown: A free, family friendly performing arts series in downtown St. Johnsbury. Featuring live music at various locations. For more info visit catamountarts.org/community-art-outreach/hey-st-j-getdowntown

Franconia Old Home Day: Parade at 1 p.m. (theme “What Did You Miss In 2020?”). Live music at Dow Park. Fireworks at dusk. For more info visit franconianh.org/events

Sunday, July 11

MUSIC

Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain: Americana group Hu Dost. 5 to 7 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Rd., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Free admission. Fore more info visit catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/levitt-amp-st-johnsbury-music-series/

PERFORMANCE

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: A brand new show in the tradition of the iconic Bread & Puppet Circuses that began at Goddard College in 1970. Stilt dancers, paper mache beasts, a riotous brass band and more. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration. 3 p.m. Bread & Puppet Theater, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt. For more info visit breadandpuppet.org. $$

EVENTS

Back Roads Readings: Readings by authors Chard DeNiord and Syndey Lea. 5 to 9 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, Vt. Admission is free. For more info visit highlandartsvt.org

