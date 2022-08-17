As 93-mile LVRT Nears Completion, Management Plan Released
A construction crew recently placed a bridge over Rt. 15 in Walden as part of the effort to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which runs from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

Construction of the longest recreational rail trail in New England is nearing completion, and its imminent opening has the Vermont Agency of Transportation planning for what’s next.

The 93-mile trail that crosses the northern part of the state between St. Johnsbury and Swanton is expected to draw a lot of users year-round with the potential to provide an economic boost to communities along the route. Among those communities are the local towns of St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro and Hardwick.

