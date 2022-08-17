As 93-mile LVRT Nears Completion, Management Plan Released

Construction of the longest recreational rail trail in New England is nearing completion, and its imminent opening has the Vermont Agency of Transportation planning for what’s next.
The 93-mile trail that crosses the northern part of the state between St. Johnsbury and Swanton is expected to draw a lot of users year-round with the potential to provide an economic boost to communities along the route. Among those communities are the local towns of St. Johnsbury, Danville, Cabot, Walden, Stannard, Greensboro and Hardwick.
As manager of the LVRT, VTrans just released a management plan that communicates vision, goals and responsibilities and seeks to get all the trail enthusiasts on the same page.
Make that the same 133 pages.
The lengthy document was released earlier this month. Its stated purpose is to “articulate a cohesive, community defined vision for the completed trail system and identify strategies to support the management, maintenance, operations, community connections, and economic development opportunities along the trail.”
Information in the plan communicates the corridor’s historical details and existing conditions, a review of best practices, a review of VTrans’ effort to gather public input to help create the plan, management plans, maintenance responsibilities and the importance of economic development efforts that link trail use to the communities along the trail.
The vision for the LVRT, as noted in the document, is that it serves as a year-round, multi-use recreation and alternative transportation corridor that is well-maintained and supports economic vitality, fosters community connections and promotes healthy lifestyles across scenic, northern Vermont.”
Completion of the full LVRT is set for this fall. Currently, there are three segments left to finish that are under construction:
• West Danville to Hardwick (17.85 miles) starting at the intersection with Channel Drive and extending westerly to the intersection with Maple Street;
• Cambridge to Sheldon (18.37 miles) starting at the intersection with VT Route 109 and extending westerly to the intersection with Bridge Street;
• Hardwick to Morrisville (12.44 miles) starting at the intersection with North Main Street and extending westerly to the intersection with VT Route 15A.
In recent weeks crews installed an LVRT bridge over Route 15 in Walden.
Surfaced with crushed stone, the trail spans five counties.
Communities along the way are encouraged to provide amenities and access to their businesses.
“Many of the towns along the corridor recognize the opportunity to connect their town center activities with the trail as an economic development driver to enhance their local community,” the management plan notes.
Danville is revitalizing a former railroad depot on the trail. Several towns in the region are considering plans to build local trail networks connecting town centers to the LVRT.
St. Johnsbury is developing the Three Rivers Path, which would link the terminus of the LVRT to downtown St. Johnsbury. The first phase, which included the construction of a bike pavilion on Bay Street and the construction of a portion of the recreation trail is complete. The second phase is a $1.5 million project to link the trails by continuing along the Passumpsic River. Funding has largely come from federal sources, including nearly a million dollars through the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Some local money will be necessary to finalize funding, Town Manager Chad Whitehead said. That money ($236,000) is expected to come from the town’s share of ARPA funds.
With the financing pieces in place, plans and the permitting process can begin. Whitehead said that will be done by the end of the year, and construction will happen in 202
VTrans management role over the LVRT follows multi-year efforts by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers to build and manage the trail. VAST successfully built over a third of the LVRT, including a 15-mile segment between St. Johnsbury and West Danville.
Among the details communicated in the new management plan is maintenance responsibility. It is estimated that the annual trail maintenance cost per mile will be $3,600, which amounts to about $350,000 per year for the full trail. Most of the maintenance will fall to VTrans staff, but some upkeep will be handled by local teams as coordinated by a regional LVRT Trail Council.
“Made up of a diverse group of representatives, the membership within each Regional LVRT Stakeholder Group will include municipalities, businesses, outdoor recreation providers, economic development and chamber staff, and other trail champions,” the management plan notes.
The LVRT management plan concludes with information under the title “Economic Impact.”
It notes an Agency of Commerce and Community Development determination that the marketing and tourism industry in Vermont generates $3 billion annually and makes up 10 percent of Vermont’s workforce.
“The LVRT is poised to benefit from the state’s reputation as a recreation tourism destination, tapping into the many recreational opportunities that are already sought by visitors to the state,” the plan states.
