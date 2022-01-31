As COVID Persists, Senior Center Gets Creative

LITTLETON — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, local senior centers are doing what they can to maintain activities and keep the region’s older residents connected and safe.
“The basic parameters are still the same,” Bob Muh, of Littleton, president of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, which manages eight senior centers, said Monday. “We’re doing very limited in-person things. We are still being prudently cautious. When the weather gets better, we may be able to do more things outside.”
The Littleton Area Senior Center currently has in-person bingo once a week and is launching a once-a-month movie night, though social distancing and masking remain in place and there is no food service indoors.
Most activities, like book clubs, are virtual and use the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
“That’s a lot of what we’re doing and it reduces a little bit of the wear and tear on individual center directors and staff,” said Muh. “There are a fair number of programs that are being done online on a consolidated and agency-wide basis, and different centers are sponsoring each.”
Online classes called Zoom 101 teach seniors to navigate Zoom.
“With Zoom, we are trying to expand their horizons and provide some training,” said Muh.
On Feb. 9, Steve Wood, with the New Hampshire Humanities, will present a virtual “Visit with Abraham Lincoln.”
Although the center in Littleton is taking precautions, some business has returned to normal, or as close to it as possible.
In December, the bus gave 332 rides, down from 545 rides two years before, in December 2019, but it is a trend that is showing an increase, said Robin Kristoff, director of the Littleton Area Senior Center.
“December was busy,” she said. “They used to fill the buses with more people, but the drivers are pretty busy.”
Medical and shopping rides are in demand.
And more than 5,100 meals were served in December, with 4,759 home-delivered, with some of the rest part of the Grab and Go lunch program (running at noon Mondays through Thursdays) that launched during the pandemic to allow seniors to pick up a prepared meal outside, because the once-a-week indoor congregate lunch is still suspended.
Weekly in-person bingo is at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
In December, one person showed up for the once-a-month movie, but Kristoff said the center will work to generate interest.
“Tootsie” will be the movie scheduled for Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
The bone builders exercise class, with safety restrictions, is currently suspended, but will proceed in person once a volunteer is found to lead it.
For precautions, in addition to masking and distancing inside, the center has contact tracing
“Everybody signs in and out so we know when they were here and for how long so the center can more closely track for anything COVID-related,” said Kristoff. “Within those guidelines, we are trying to offer as much as we historically have as possible.”
Capacity for movie night will be less than what it was and there will be no popcorn.
The use of Zoom has been helpful, not only for keeping people connected during the pandemic, but keeping connected those seniors who have mobility issues, especially in winter, and can’t get out, she said.
When the pandemic is over, the Zoom option for some classes will continue as a way to reach those with health issues who cannot get out as much.
“I think it has been very appreciated,” said Kristoff. “There’s a lot of shared activities and some people tried to get reassurance that we will not stop Zoom.”
Another upcoming Zoom class is cartooning.
Crafts that seniors can take home are also being offered.
The big change at the Littleton Area Senior Center has been the suspension of the indoor congregate lunch, which is now been on hold for nearly two years.
“We have a lot of people asking if we are ever going to open the lunch again,” said Kristoff. “It’s not finished forever. We are just waiting for the [COVID] numbers to go down again and when it’s safe to eat together. People do miss it a lot. The staff misses seeing people in that context. We are hoping to make that return one day.”
The limited in-person activities so far have been welcomed.
“It’s nice to see some of the faces, and we will build further on that,” said Kristoff. “There’ still some hesitation with the safety concerns and with Omicron taking off in this area.”
In the past two years, senior center staff had to get inventive and adapt to keep programs running.
“Staff is doing all they can do with all the services we are offering, and we are running as best we can, said Kristoff.
Finding enough volunteers and staff, though, has remained a challenge.
“We are still looking for some employment help and we are still looking for more Meals on Wheels drivers,” said Muh. “The quest goes on.”
