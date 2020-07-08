As Heat Peaks, Electric Utilities Ask Consumers For Help

As another hot spell arrives, utilities are asking consumers to cut back on electricity use the next couple of days.
The temperature is warmer, says Nichole Hammond, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Burlington.
“So far the summer has seen above average temperatures,” she said.
Northern Vermont experienced a hot spell in June, when both St. Johnsbury and Newport City recorded above 90 degree temperatures.
That’s hot, but the humidity levels were lower than what folks across Vermont will experience Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will feel much hotter Thursday and Friday, when they will be in the low- to mid-80s in parts of the Northeast Kingdom, while the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys and southern areas of New Hampshire will see 90s. The Eye on the Sky forecasters at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury have issued a heat advisory for those areas.
When temperatures reach toward 90 in the large cities of New England, like Boston, Worcester, Mass., and Hartford, Conn., that’s when the operator of the regional grid, ISO New England, tracks the peak usage to determine rates for the coming year for utilities.
And that’s why Vermont Electric Cooperative issued a Beat The Peak warning for Thursday and Friday.
Members of the co-op are asked to reduce their electric consumption during peak demand during the day but especially from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members are asked not to use dryers and dishwashers, and to raise the temperature a few degrees on air conditioners or home cooling systems.
Katie Orost, transmission and rates supervisor at VEC, said a hot spell with high humidity - even if technically it is not a heat wave of three days of 90-degree-plus heat - will prompt people to use their air conditioners more.
And a lot of the utility’s transmission costs are based on that one peak hour of demand, which is determined by ISO-New England to set rates.
“If we can shave a little bit off our load during that one peak hour, that will help,” Orost said.
“If just 1 percent of our members delay running a clothes dryer, a dishwasher, or air conditioning for the one hour when New England peaks every year, we can save the co-op about $25,000.”
Green Mountain Power is also urging customers to reduce consumption of electricity, although Vermont’s largest electric utility has different reasons.
GMP uses stored energy from its network of home batteries, utility-scale batteries and other devices like heat pumps and car chargers to supply electricity during peak demand. That is the equivalent of taking 18,000 homes off the grid at once, which reduces power demand exactly when costs for customers are highest.
So far, stored energy used during peaks over the last two years has reduced nearly $2 million in costs for all GMP customers.
This power supply system is unique among utilities, says Kristin Kelly of GMP.
The utility now has a new incentive program to encourage consumers to reduce usage, she said.
Under a pilot program called Save And Share, GMP will put money toward the Vermont Food Bank.
For every one megawatt of cumulative demand reduced through the Save and Share program, $5,000 will go to the Vermont Foodbank.
It’s an innovative way for GMP customers to help one another during the pandemic, Kelly said.
“You reduce your own energy use, that’s a savings too. And because you are reducing during the peak time you are saving for all GMP customers. And then there’s the added benefit of being able to help the food bank. And you aren’t spending a dime.”
“Vermonters are generous, they are environmentally conscious and they are like to save money,” she said.
As for the forecast this summer, the National Weather Service sees a trend toward some hotter days over the next couple of weeks.
Mark Breen, meteorologist with the Fairbanks Museum, says that historically this June was only 1 degree hotter than average, even though there was a heat wave.
That’s because of the frosty nights in the early part of June, he said.
It’s not unusually warm so far this summer, he said.
And heat waves aren’t that unusual in June. They occur with the same frequency in each of the summer months of June, July and August over the years that temperatures have been recorded at the museum, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.