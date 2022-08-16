School districts across the Northeast Kingdom and North Country are facing unprecedented hiring challenges.
The reasons are many.
Low starting pay, lack of housing, COVID burnout, and fewer teachers in the pipeline are just some of the factors.
The result is a historic shortage of applicants.
“This has been the most challenging year to fill positions I can recall in my 31 years of experience,” said Supt. Laurie Melanson of SAU 23 (Bath, Benton, Haverhill Coop, Piermont, Warren).
“It absolutely is unprecedented,” agreed Supt. Jen Botzojorns of the Kingdom East School District (Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton). “I’ve been in education 30 years and I’ve never seen so few applicants.”
While the staffing crisis is not expected to dramatically impact education services this fall, some school districts are having to increase class sizes, hire more unlicensed staff, rely more heavily on virtual learning, and take other dramatic steps to make ends meet.
The following is a look at how local school districts are coping.
While the problems cut cross all school districts, each has been used to illustrate a specific issue.
COMBINING CLASSES
The Orleans Central Supervisory Union (Orleans, Brownington, Irasburg, Albany, Barton, Glover) plans to combine a total of 15 graded levels across four schools.
That includes grades 3/4 and 6/7 at Orleans, 1/2 and 3/4 at Brownington, 2/3/4 and 5/6 at Albany and K/1 at Glover.
Supt. Penny Chamberlin said combining grade levels will “make up for staff shortages and maximize the class sizes.”
OCSU is taking the dramatic step because they have more than 80 vacancies, approximately five times the normal amount.
Why so many vacancies? Chamberlin said former staff left for various reasons.
They took jobs elsewhere with higher salaries and shorter commutes, wanted to spend time with families, were unsatisfied with their jobs or burned out, or simply left the education profession, she said.
EMERGENCY HIRES
Elaine Collins, superintendent for the North Country Supervisory Union (Brighton, Charleston, Coventry, Derby, Jay, Lowell, Newport, North Country Union Jr./Sr. High, Troy), has seen increasingly fewer applicants over her 33-year career.
“If I think back to when I was hired in education, there were probably 75 applicants for any position that I was applying for,” she said. “And through the years that has decreased.”
In the past five years, she said, open positions have drawn a handful of applicants, some not qualified.
To meet this challenge, NCUS has taken several steps.
First, they are hiring more unlicensed teachers on an “emergency” or “provisional” basis. Those teachers are expected to work towards licensure while on the job.
It’s something NCSU (and Kingdom East) already led the state in, and will lean on more heavily to keep kids learning.
“We’re hiring folks at an unprecedented rate who are on emergency or provisional licensure,” Collins said.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to support them to get through licensure. That’s got its own set of challenges, because you’re hiring folks who may not have the foundational knowledge that might be required — or be really helpful — as you move into a classroom teacher position.”
CREATIVE SOLUTIONS
NCSU and KESD are also re-deploying interventionists as classroom teachers.
Interventionists are specialized positions, licensed teachers who assist students that might be falling behind in their schoolwork.
Converting interventionists into classroom teachers means there are fewer of them available to assist struggling students, and as a result those students could fall further behind.
NCSU and KESD may also rely more on remote learning.
Doing so would allow the districts to offer electives, such as foreign languages, through the Vermont Virtual Learning Collaborative when instructors cannot be found.
NCSU could also offer remote learning within the district.
For instance, Collins said, if a middle school math position goes unfilled, a teacher from one school could offer remote instruction to students in another school.
“It’s not ideal to have it in this way, but we’re at a critical point,” she said last week. “We have to have a backup plan. And the backup plan can’t be that kids don’t get math instruction for their 7th or 8th-grade year.”
RECRUITING & PAY
Ronna HasBrouck, the Superintendent for SAU 58 (Stark, Stratford, Northumberland), is constantly looking for talent.
“My husband tells me I am perpetually recruiting unashamedly, and it’s the truth,” she said. “The poor cable guy came to our house to hook up my internet and I asked him if he had friends with four-year degrees who were interested in technology, who might come teach.”
The school district has increased its social media presence and created a recruiting video.
However, it’s tough to draw applicants in Coos County.
Teachers’ starting pay is equivalent to a job at Wal-Mart — and is more demanding.
A statewide housing crisis doesn’t help matters any.
“We hire a teacher at $35,000 starting pay and they have to find a place to live. It’s challenging for someone who makes even $50,000 to find affordable housing,” HasBrouck said.
Last year SAU 58 looked for a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) and offered $10,000 above the state average for that position.
It didn’t matter, HasBrouck said, “We couldn’t get a BCBA, so the challenges are real.”
