As Students Return, Vermont Remains A Leader

Increased testing for COVID-19 continues to show that Vermont has the lowest positivity rate in the nation, even as students return to state college and university campuses, like Northern Vermont University at Lyndon.

That’s why Vermont is not going to change recommendations for stepped-up testing despite a new advisory by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, says Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

