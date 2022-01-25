Police responded to the ‘Broken Jokers’ motorcycle clubhouse on Broad Street in Lyndonville early Tuesday morning and arrested an assault suspect.
Mark A. Boutwell, 38, has now been charged with two counts of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, felony second-degree domestic assault, violating probation and misdemeanor charges of computer theft/destroy and unlawful mischief.
Boutwell is accused of physically assaulting a 25-year-old St. Johnsbury woman in her home just around midnight on Tuesday.
Caledonia Superior Court
Boutwell plead not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon and was ordered held without bail by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron at the request of Deputy State’s Attorney WillyJane Patry.
“The concern that the court has is that Mr. Boutwell was recently placed on probation in September of 2021 for domestic assault and other charges and the victim in that case was the victim that has been alleged to have been assaulted by Mr. Boutwell in the current aggravated domestic assault,” said Judge Jiron.” The court’s concerned that the conditions that have been in place - specifically as conditions of probation - have not served to prevent additional assaults on (the alleged victim).”
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police responded to the alleged victim’s home after “screaming” was reported by neighbors. Boutwell was not at the scene but the woman said that he might be in Lyndonville.
“She said Boutwell probably was on marijuana but definitely alcohol,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “She suggested he might be at the Broken Jokers motorcycle clubhouse in Lyndonville.”
Ofc. Gerrish said he and three Vermont State Police units responded to the clubhouse where they found Boutwell’s truck behind the building and footprints in the snow from the truck to the clubhouse door.
“The club lights were on and Boutwell was sleeping on a couch,” wrote Ofc Gerrish. “We knocked on the door and he woke up. He denied knowing anything about what happened with (the alleged victim) stating he was not at the residence.”
Police said Boutwell was arrested at 2:03 a.m. and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. A preliminary breath test registered Boutwell’s blood alcohol content at .08 percent, said police.
If convicted of all the charges Boutwell faces a possible sentence of over 37 years in prison and $65,000 in fines.
