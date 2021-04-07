An assault suspect in Island Pond told his alleged victim that he was a killer.
“I’ve killed before and I’ll kill again,” said James Gagliola, 63, according to police investigating the alleged assault of a 53-year-old woman at Gagliola’s residence located at 57 Adler Street, Apt. 3, in Island Pond.
Gagliola pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on March 22 to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services. Gagliola was then held without bail by Judge Michael J. Harris at the request of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Essex Superior Court
Gagliola is accused of holding a knife against the woman’s throat and taking her cell phone so she could not call the police.
According to an affidavit filed by Brighton Police Chief Jeff Noyes, the woman said the incident occurred on the evening of March 17 after she had moved Gagliola’s pillows and blankets from a couch and Gagliola had responded by kicking her right ankle.
“(She) advised that Gagliola then told her ‘I’m going to kill you, it’s time. I have wanted to do this for a long time,’” wrote Chief Noyes in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Gagliola grabbed her by the throat and started choking her with his thumbs.”
The alleged victim told police that Gagliola then grabbed a wooden pole and came at her with it, “swinging it at her and barely missing her face,” according to the report. “(She) advised that during this incident she recalls Gagliola saying ‘I’ve killed before and I’ll kill again.’”
Gagliola is also accused of grabbing a kitchen knife and holding the dull edge of the blade against the woman’s throat.
The woman also told police she had previously been abused by Gagliola multiple times including one incident where he allegedly grabbed her by her ankle and dangled her over a second-floor porch railing and threatened to drop her onto a cement pad below.
If convicted of all the charges Gagliola faces a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison and $55,000 in fines.
