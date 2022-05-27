Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, right, and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary exit 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 while investigating drug activity at the residence. The law officers were among many who were part of a police raid there that revealed the presence of guns and drugs. Multiple people in the residence were taken into custody. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, right, and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary exit 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 while investigating drug activity at the residence. The law officers were among many who were part of a police raid there that revealed the presence of guns and drugs. Multiple people in the residence were taken into custody. (Photo by Dana Gray)
An Island Pond man who fled the Caledonian County Courthouse on Monday to avoid the possibility of going to jail is still on the loose.
And Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby is not happy about it.
Ryan Powers, 23, is now the subject of an active $5,000 arrest warrant after he allegedly exited the court through a second-floor fire escape just before the conclusion of his arraignment.
Powers has been charged with felony domestic assault and four misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening.
On Monday, Powers pleaded not guilty to all the charges which allegedly occurred on May 22 in the town of Brighton.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi then asked the court to hold Powers without bail because he “poses a substantial threat of physical violence” and presents a significant danger to the alleged victims in the case.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron decided Powers could be released into the community pending trial under certain conditions of release. The judge then recessed the hearing and told Powers to remain at the courthouse while arrangements were made for him to be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian. Powers’ public defender, Laura Wilson of Lyndonville, told the court that there was a person in North Troy willing to take on that responsibility,
The plan was to reconvene and finish the hearing at 4 p.m. but State’s Attorney Illuzzi said he learned that the person in North Troy was not interested in taking Powers into her home - which could have led to Powers being jailed.
Witnesses said Powers then exited the courthouse through the fire escape and has not been seen since.
The next day, Sheriff Colby made his feelings known about the case and the courthouse incident with a social media post.
“No bail after an arrest on a domestic like this is a judge playing Russian roulette with public safety,” wrote Sheriff Colby. “The defendant ran because he was not in police custody. The Judge expected him to do what he was told. I hope it doesn’t take someone getting hurt or killed for the judge to start holding people accountable. I am sorry for the victims who do not feel their reports will keep them safe. I am also sorry for the officers who continue to put themselves at risk having to rearrest over and over. Public safety should come first.”
Powers faces a possible sentence of up to 19 years in prison and a $29,000 fine if convicted.
