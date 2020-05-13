St. Johnsbury Town Assessor Bill Krajenski gave the select board an ominous warning about the upcoming town-wide property re-appraisal.
“I think everybody needs to be aware that this is not gonna be an easy reappraisal,” said Krajenski as he updated the select board via Zoom meeting on Monday night.
Krajenski said that’s because existing property valuations are “all over the board” and will have to be corrected.
“A lot of people with a value going up, a lot of people with a value going down,” said Krajenski. “It’s a bit of a yo-yo. This is a year where hopefully we begin to straighten this out…”
Krajenski said the re-appraisal plan includes three weeks of grievance hearings.
“Your assessors are gonna earn their pay check, I’m sure, because they’re gonna have quite a few hearings,” said Krajenski. “But we’ll get through ‘em.”
Krajenski also said the town will be working with state ordered pandemic delays in the tax schedule.
“With all of the problems with COVID, the state has granted certain delays in the program,” said Krajenski. “The first one is that Homesteads don’t have to be filed until July 15. An abstract doesn’t have to be filed until August 15 and the grand list doesn’t have to be filed until September. 15. These are “as-late-as” dates. The town can make up its own schedule.”
Krajenski said the town has completed all the preliminary field work for the reappraisal and is nearly ready to begin.
“I just have a little bit of work still to do on some commercial-industrial properties and a little bit with some multi-families…but we’re basically there,” said Krajenski
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.